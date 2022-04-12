Four goals, one disallowed and 17 shots on goal: the best of the great game that equalized Manchester City and Liverpool

The Premier League got football fans used to expecting big matches. Once again, the Manchester City and the Liverpool faces were seen in a Etihad Stadium full to define who stayed with the leadership of the tournament six dates from the end. In an exciting 2-2 with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus Y Sadio Manéthose led by Joseph Guardiola defended the top by remaining with 74 points, but could not break away from those of Jürgen Kloppwhich remain one unit below.

Five days after their respective crosses for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the two English teams returned to bet on the best possible formations regardless of the fact that on Wednesday they have to close the international series. It is worth remembering that the Citizens they defeated the Atletico Madrid 1-0 while the Reds they bent the Benfica with a resounding 3-1.

The public had not finished settling in their seats when the venue opened the scoring. An infraction to Bernard Silva in the middle of the field, he lost concentration in the Liverpool defense and Manchester took advantage by playing quickly towards the feet of Kevin De Bruyne, who took advantage of the space to finish off the goal. A deviation in the leg of Joel Matip totally unsettled Alisson, that beyond his effort he could only see how the ball hit the post and entered slowly.

Sterling defined between Alisson’s legs and goes out to celebrate the 3-2 that minutes later would be annulled (Photo: Reuters)

The happiness of the celestial fans lasted just eight minutes, since at 13 ‘the side Andrew Robertson launched a precise cross to the far post that Trent Alexander-Arnold went down to the location of Diogo Jotawho he pushed the ball into the back of the net. In less than a quarter of the first half the result was already 1-1 and presented the trend of what the match would be from start to finish. Before going to rest, Gabriel Jesus again put City ahead after a shipment from Joao Cancelo and after grabbing the entire red defense in the back.

When the cast of Guardiola seemed to be approaching triumph, the one that appeared was Mohamed Salah with an extraordinary action in which he left his partner hand in hand Sadio Mané, that first broke the resistance of Ederson to stamp the 2-2 at the minute of the complement. VAR came into action midway through the second half when a through pass from De Bruyne ended in a goal from Raheem Sterling, but the technology made it clear that the English striker was offside at the start of his career.

Rihad Mahrez had the opportunity to give City the advantage in the final play of the duel: the Algerian received a pass from the Belgian team, leaving on the way to Virgil Van Dijk and when he saw that Alisson had narrowed to outside the small area, he sought to bite the ball. Unfortunately for the end, he gave too much force to his shot and went over the crossbargenerating the lament of all the Etihad Stadium. The final hug between Pep and Klopp showed the respect that exists between the two of the best teams that England has offered in recent times.

The respectful final greeting between Guardiola and Klopp (Photo: Reuters)

Many attempts from each side, with a total of 17 shots on goal, but equality was maintained until the last breath and lto Premier League will have to wait until the end to see which of the two candidates keeps the crown. Manchester remained the leader with 74 points and Liverpool breathes down his neck with 73. Chelsea closes the podium with 62 units and one game less. Guardiola’s men still have to face Brighton, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton, while the Reds have Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, and also Wolves on the road.

