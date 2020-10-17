Four kilograms of gold from private parts, costing 2.16 million rupees, seeing people fly away

Gold Smuggling:The 14 passengers from Dubai were investigated if they were suspected. The team of the Customs Department was surprised to know what they found out. All the passengers had affixed the gold bundle in their private parts. When the team got suspicious, 38 bundles of gold paste were recovered from their rectum when they were searched. The bundle has been recovered. The weight of the recovered gold is said to be 4.14 kg, whose value is said to be 2.16 crore. Also Read – Gold News: Where is gold smuggling in India and what is the reason behind it? Know here …

The Customs Commissioner of Chennai International Airport said that everyone is shocked to see this case of gold smuggling. Three people have been arrested in the case.

Earlier, after suspecting a person, he was intercepted and interrogated. When he was searched, gold plates and coins were found from his purse. He was identified with an airport entry pass as an employee working in a private company that looks after CCTV maintenance at the airport.