Four Months After Announcing Their Breakup, Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Have Reached A Divorce Agreement:

According to court papers received by TMZ, the Big Little Lies star and her ex-boyfriend Jim Toth have reached a formal split deal. They both signed a marriage divorce agreement and a co-parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee.

This year, the “Legally Blonde” star filed for divorce, claiming “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. In 2011, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that they mostly agreed with.

Along with figuring out how to divide their land, they had to come up with a plan for taking care of their son, who continues to be a child.

In their divorce deal, they both agree that they will share parenting. They will have “a loving, stable, consistent, as well as nurturing connection with the child, even though they are divorced.”

Couple Shared A Joint Statement On March 24 That They Were Getting Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage:

On August 2, 2023, they filed papers with the courts in Nashville, Tennessee, to publicly end their marriage and become single again.

Reese, 47, as well as Jim, 53, announced four months ago that they were getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage. They said within a joint statement upon March 24 that they had come to the hard choice to split up after a lot of thought and care.

“We’ve had so many wonderful years together as well as continue to move forward with deep love, kindness, as well as mutual respect for everything we’ve made together.”

Within Davidson County, where the divorce was filed, the pair is forced to participate in a parenting course, the results of which are given to the court.

Note that they asked the judge to approve a “permanent parenting plan” for their child. Within other words, it seems like the ex-couple has a good plan for child care.

The Couple Announced Their Engagement Within December 2010:

The couple announced their engagement to the world for the first time in December 2010, and they got married upon a private ranch within California in March 2011. In March 2011, the pair also signed a prenuptial agreement, which they both agreed to.

“Adequate as well as sufficient provisions” are made for their assets and bills in the prenup. Most of the time, it will split the property to ensure each person gets what is rightfully theirs.

Even though the specifics of the divorce haven’t been made public yet, the final divorce order has been sent, and both parties have signed a marriage separation agreement.

As was already said, they have decided who will take care of their young son. They decided to get a divorce, signed the paperwork, and turned it in to the court. This made the divorce legal.

The Blast got court papers that say the former pair has agreed to share care of their son and won’t pay child support.

In the court document, it says that they “acknowledge as well as agree that neither party should otherwise pay monthly child maintenance to another parent, as the parties share equal parenting time and split all expenses for the minor child equally.”

“Each parent pays an equal share of all expenses for the minor child,” according to the papers. This includes costs for child care, private school, extracurricular activities, and travel.

“Each party also has a lot of money and more than enough money to take care of the child on his or her own while it remains in his as well as her care.”

On March 24, 2023, the pair made a short message to Instagram that said they were getting a divorce. The post was signed “Reese as well as Jim.” “We have some private information to share,” the message said.

We took a lot of time and thought before making the hard choice to get a divorce.

We’ve had so many wonderful years together, and we’re moving on with deep love, kindness, as well as mutual respect for everything we’ve made together.”

The Couple Stated That Our Son And Our Whole Family Are Our Top Priority:

“As we start this new chapter, our son and our whole family are our top priority,” they said. “These things are never easy as well as are very close to my heart. Everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time is very important to us.” Since then, the post has been taken down.

Concerning the property, all home furniture, furnishings, tools, art, and other personal things have already been split “to the mutual satisfaction” of both parties.

Each person will keep their clothes, jewels, and other things that are unique to them. They are going to maintain their credit card, hotel, and travel points.

Even though they are no longer together, the kid will still have “loving, stable, consistent, as well as nurturing relationships with both parents.”

In the court papers, it says, “The parents will treat each other with respect” and “will not say bad things about each other as well as the other parent’s family members.”

Also, according to the filing, they “is going to encourage every kid to continue to love the other parent as well as be comfortable with both families.”

It’s Not Clear What Caused Them To Break Up:

Several news sources have been trying to find out why the pair broke up. An source told shortly after their statement was shared on Instagram, “There’s no big scandal or drama. It’s just two people who became co-parents and don’t really have romantic feelings for each other anymore.”

But The Sun said that Toth was having a “midlife crisis” and that “this process of breaking up really started in late 2021 when it was clear to everyone who knew both of them that they were itching for life apart from each other.”

Even though some sources said the split was friendly, one told magazine that the “Big Little Lies” star is “obviously disappointed and upset” by it.

The source went upon to say, “She never thought she’d get divorced again,” and added, “They love Tennessee, as well as that’s where they’re putting their attention.” They will keep getting along as co-parents.” The person also said that “there isn’t any drama” about their split.

“After she had hooked up with Jim, things moved quickly between them. “Reese was thrilled through his interest and eager to get married to him,” the source said. “However, they are very different people. Reese is strong-willed and determined. Jim is more laid-back, even though he works hard.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” star also has two kids with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe: Ava, 23, as well as Deacon, 19. From 1999 to 2008, Witherspoon was married to the “Cruel Intentions” star.