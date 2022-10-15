Four questions to Marina Closs, writer “magnetized” by the Conquest and religion

The Argentine writer Marina Closs is one of the nominees for the Sara Gallardo award for her book “Monchi mesa”.

I am not a person prone to lists or the hierarchy of tastes. It was never easy for me -nor productive- to choose a favourite, whatever it is: neither books, nor records, nor movies.

That is why the certainty and conviction with which I several times found myself speaking of depopulationof Argentina Marina Clossas “my favorite book so far this year”. Even more so if you take into account that it came out in the first quarter of 2022 and, a little more than two months after the end of the year, there was still no other book that managed to dethrone it or even manage to share the podium.

Edited by Blatt & Ríos, it could be said that depopulation It is based on real events. But, despite being supported by a true scaffolding, it does not fit perfectly in the category of historical novel. The central event of the book is a real feat, worthy of the Bible or a documentary of Werner Herzog: a guayreño exodus in which 12,000 indigenous people in 700 rafts traveled down the Paranapanema river and then the Paraná.

At the beginning of the 17th century, Guayrá, today belonging to the Brazilian state of Paraná, was a disputed paradise. The Spanish had conquered the region and the Jesuit missions strengthened their influence among the native population with the reductions in which they preached their Christianity. However, the domination of the territory in question would not take long to pass from the Spanish to the Portuguese thanks to the malocas of the bandeirantes and Mamluks, armed expeditions that destroyed the Jesuit reductions and enslaved the Guarani.

“Depopulation” is not the author’s first work influenced by religion. Her book “The Little Shroud” is a fantastic variation on the life of Jesus.

In this context, depopulation follows Father Antonio Ruiz and his faithful assistant, Father Jesús Maceta (the leaders of the San Ignacio reduction, inspired by real characters), in their encounter with Overá, a handsome “young man of the Guarani race, with broad shoulders, dark and long hair he presents himself to the two religious as the “son of God”.

“I was born from a ray of light kept for nine months in a pitcher. I don’t have my mom nor my dad. I am a younger brother of Jesus and, like him, the Son of God, a close friend”, says Overá to the bewilderment and anger of the Jesuits. His presence will be the kick to accentuate the differences between settlers and natives, in particular their worldview and their conceptions of religion and nature.

Here, Marina Closs answer four questions Infobae Let’s readin which he talks about the influence of religion on his writing, the research process behind depopulationthe ability of reality to escape fiction and why “literature is old by definition”.

[”La despoblación” puede comprarse, en su versión digital, en Bajalibros.com clickeando acá]

-How was the research process prior to writing the book?

-It was messy, accidental, maybe. Sometimes I don’t know to what extent I am reading to write and to what extent I am writing because I read. The “research” had a kind of seismic moment, in which I wondered if everything I liked and surprised about what I was reading was going to be able to appear or not. The moment when one believes that what appears to be reality does not fit into fiction. Not that he surpasses it, but that it almost escapes him, as if from sheer smallness, sheer minutiae. I am referring above all to some questions of the Guarani religion that seemed to me fascinatingly intricate, but I did not want to explain them.. She just wanted them to show up.

-What influence does religion have on your work?

-I take writing and reading as religious spaces. Because, at least for me, they allowed me to want to be myself (they reconnected me in the sense that they allowed me to stop escaping). I don’t know what to call it, but it’s something that depopulation it appears a little in the character of Antonio Ruiz: a religion of attention, of faith in being able to score to the point of delirium, to dying neatness. Writing seems to me a way to make everything, the terrible, the temporary, the simple, remain and be worthwhile.. It is a faith that one confesses with a bit of humor, but only because deep down it is unbearably serious.

-Is there any other historical period or specific event around which you want to write?

-I have a weakness for some characters and historical episodes. It seems that I am magnetized by the conquest. Years ago, I wrote a novel about Alvar Nunez Cabeza de Vaca. And I spent a long time trying to write something about the taking of Tenochtitlán (which finally didn’t work out for me). I believe that depopulation part of that same attempt to write a flop epic. Or a silent epic of survival.

-What interests you most about the current Argentine literary scene? Any writer or editorial that has caught your attention lately?

-I usually arrive a little late to everything new, especially because I love reading old literature. I even believe that literature is old by definition and what we do now is try to become future unforgettable old roles. The present is always a kind of testing ground. Interesting, obviously; tingling, yes. But trying to focus too much on him is a bit daunting for me. Every so often I find a new book that gives me the feeling that it already exists somewhere in the future. happened to me recently with Paul Katchadjan and its three spiritual stories.

♦ Born in Misiones, Argentina, in 1990.

♦ She has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Buenos Aires.

♦ Wrote books like the needle maiden, The steam violin, Monchi table, depopulation and a fantastic variation on the life of Jesus called the little shroud).

♦ She is one of the nominees for the Sara Gallardo 2022 award.

