Four reasons experts give to explain the drastic drop in COVID-19 infections in the United States

In recent weeks, data on coronavirus cases in the United States – which has long been a barometer of the severity of the pandemic – has sent some encouraging signals: The rate of new registered infections is plummeting from coast to coast. coastline and the worst wave yet is finally subsiding. But scientists are divided as to the exact reason for this phenomenon.

Some point to the fast pace of administration of the vaccine against the coronavirus, others say it is due to stationary variationThe natural nature of respiratory viruses and others attribute it to social distancing measures.

However, all explanations are accompanied by two important caveats: the country is still in a bad situation, as it continues to register more than 90,000 new cases every day, and recent advances could be reversed, either by new variants of the rapidly spreading virus or by the relaxation of social distancing measures.

The daily average of new infections in the United States reached its all-time high of 248,200 on January 12., based on data collected and analyzed by The Washington Post. Since then, the figure has dropped every day, reaching 91,000 on Sunday, its lowest level since November.

The daily case curve in the US shows a sharp decline from the peak recorded after the end of the year holidays

A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the idea that Americans are now seeing the effect of their good behavior, and not the increase in vaccines. “I don’t think the vaccine is having a huge impact on case rates at all“, He said Tom Peace in an interview on Sunday on the show Fareed Zakaria GPS of CNN. “This is what we are doing right: keeping separate, wearing masks, not traveling, not mingling with others indoors”.

However, Frieden noted, the country’s numbers are still higher than during the waves that took place during the spring and summer and “we are by no means out of the woods.” “We have had three waves,” Frieden said. “Whether or not we have a fourth wave is up to us, and the stakes couldn’t be higher”.

The current director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, said in a round of television interviews on Sunday morning that the behavior of the population will be crucial to avoid another spike in infections and that it is too early for states to rescind the mandates calling for the use of masks. Walensky also noted the declining numbers, but said the cases are still “more than two and a half times what we saw during the summer.”

“It is encouraging to see these trends decline, but they do so from an extraordinarily high place”He said in the program Meet the Press of NBC.

Researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which publishes a popular model of coronavirus, are among those who attribute the decline in cases to vaccines and the seasonality of the virus, which, According to scientists, it can allow it to spread more quickly in cold weather.

In the IHME’s most recent report, released on Friday, the authors write that cases have “decreased considerably,” down nearly 50% since the beginning of January. “Of the [factores] they are reducing transmission, ”says the report. “1) the continued increase in vaccination, helped by the fraction of adults willing to accept the vaccine, which reaches 71%, and 2) the decrease in seasonality, which will contribute to the reduction of the transmission potential from now until August ”.

Lines for vaccination in Arlington, Texas (Reuters)

The model predicts 152,000 more deaths from covid-19 by June 1, but projects that the deployment of the vaccine will save 114,000 lives.

In the last week, the country collectively administered 1.6 million doses of vaccines per day, according to the analysis of The Washington Post from state and federal data. It has been the best week yet for the campaign, surpassing even President Biden’s lofty goal of administering 1.5 million vaccines per day.

Almost 40 million people have received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a figure that represents about 12% of the US population. Experts have stated that between 70% and 90% of people must have immunity, either through vaccination or previous infection, to end the pandemic. And some big-name epidemiologists have agreed with Frieden, stating that not enough people are vaccinated to make a dent in case rates.

It has also emerged a fourth, less optimistic explanation: there are simply more new cases that go undetected. On Twitter, Eleanor Murray, a professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, said that increased focus on vaccine distribution and administration could be making testing more difficult. “I’m concerned that it is, at least in part, an artifact of the resources that are being moved from testing to vaccination,” Murray said of the declines.

The Covid Tracking Project, which collects and publishes data on coronavirus testing, has indeed observed a steady decline in tests, from more than 2 million a day in mid-January to about 1.6 million a month later. The latest update of the project attributes this decline to “a combination of reduced demand, as well as less availability or accessibility of the tests.”

The COVID-19 daily test curve in the US shows a steep decline since the fortnight of January

“The demand for tests may have decreased because fewer people have gotten sick or been exposed to infected individuals, but also maybe because testing is not being promoted as much”, The authors write.

They noted that an accumulation of evidence over the holidays likely produced an artificial spike in notifications in early January but that, even when adjusted, it is still “clearly the wrong direction for a country that needs to understand the movements of the virus during a slow rollout of the vaccine and the spread of multiple new variants. “

Most experts do agree on one thing: mutated variants of the virus pose perhaps the greatest threat to the country’s recovery. One of them is spreading rapidly and another, known as B.1.351 – commonly known as the South African variant, after the country where it was first detected – contains a mutation that may help the virus to partly evade natural antibodies and antibodies. induced by the vaccine.

Fewer than 20 infections with the latter strain have been recorded in the United States, but the case of a man in critical condition in France highlights the potentially dangerous consequences of the variant. This 58-year-old man had a mild coronavirus infection in September and was reinfected by the B.1.351 strain four months later.

Regardless of the cause of the current decline in new infections, experts have urged Americans not to be complacent.

“Masks, distancing, ventilation, avoiding meetings, getting vaccinated when possible. These are the tools we have to continue the long journey through the high mountains”Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said on Twitter. “Variations can challenge us, but if we keep lowering transmission we can get to a better place.”

