Four Seasons Total Landscaping Getting Documentary Treatment

Director Christopher Stoudt is making a documentary about Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small enterprise in Philadelphia that was unexpectedly thrust into the nationwide highlight after Trump’s legal professional Rudy Giuliani by accident hosted a press convention exterior the corporate’s storage door as an alternative of the Four Seasons Resort.

Described as “apolitical” with a “feel-good tone,” “Four Seasons Total Documentary” will give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one enterprise went by way of when it agreed to host a political press convention in the course of the presidential election.

On the time, the landscaping firm capitalized on the eye by promoting T-shirts and different merchandise. It was additionally featured in a Tremendous Bowl advert on Sunday night time for Fiverr, an internet market for freelance providers.

Within the documentary, key executives of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, together with proprietor Marie Siravo and director of gross sales Sean Middleton, try to elucidate the occasions main as much as the embarrassing debacle for the Trump marketing campaign.

Stoudt says he’s honored and privileged to inform a narrative that the world has been ready “months” to listen to.

“After such a tough yr, everybody wanted a second to chortle,” Stoudt mentioned. “Little did we all know it could come from a press convention that came about throughout the road from a crematorium (down the street from a intercourse store). This movie is an opportunity to wipe the slate clear, not only for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, however for all the nation.”

The documentary, which expects to finish manufacturing this month, was produced by Glen Zipper (“Challenger: The Ultimate Flight,” “Canines”) and Sean Stuart (“Tread,” “Whats My Title: Muhammad Ali”). “Four Seasons Total Documentary” is searching for a distributor.

“[Christopher’s] extraordinary entry and distinctive imaginative and prescient for this movie are actually going to shock audiences and defy expectations,” mentioned producers Zipper and Stuart. “We are able to’t wait to share it with the world.”