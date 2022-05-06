Four spectacular saves and a challenge to River Plate’s defence: Franco Armani’s great match against Fortaleza

River Plate and Fortaleza played a great first half in Brazil. The match corresponding to the fourth date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores opened quickly in favor of the locals by Silvio Romero’s goal after four minutes. The visit leveled at 17 ‘through Enzo Fernández from a penalty, after a clear infringement on Tomás Pochettino inside the area.

From then on, the game turned back and forth and with clear defensive neglect. Fortaleza usually suffers this type of mismatch, but River Plate does not, which is why Marcelo Gallardo repeatedly told the midfield to press as a block, with close lines and that the defenders be attentive behind their backs. And these four footballers from the last line, Andrés Herrera, Paulo Díaz, David Martínez and Milton Casco, took on another extra challenge: that of Franco Armani.

Word more than authorized that of the millionaire goalkeeper, who had to work and a lot during the first 45 minutes. Armani had four spectacular saves, which allowed his team to go into the break with a 1-1 draw, which due to the actions of the game ends up being more than positive because they leave the Millionaire with the game open to try to hit the complement.

After some meetings in which he generated doubts, Franco Armani recovered his memory with four memorable covers, the first three were against Lucas Lima. The first was at 24 minutes, after a great counterattack from the premises that had four attackers against three defenders. The cross shot met the feet of the Argentine goalkeeper to clear in time. The next one was a minute later, due to a very violent shot from the door of the area that Armani took to the corner with his hands.

Ten minutes later, when River Plate was still unable to get a foothold, Lucas Lima once again had the goal at his feet. This time he entered the area comfortably and finished off to place Franco Armani at the far post. Until there the goalkeeper flew and took to the corner what was a sung goal and hand changed. The last of this stage was at 39, this time it was due to a wonderful header from Tinga, who found a better response from the River Plate goalkeeper, to hit with his right foot and save his team again.

In the complement, Armani was not as demanded as in the first half. However, whenever the team needed him, he answered him. His exits to cut down were very safe, keeping the ball at various times and without committing a penalty.

KEEP READING:

Challenging sentence by Gabriel Brazenas on the controversial play that defined the title between Vélez and Huracán in 2009: what would he have done if there was VAR

An Argentine was the protagonist of one of the rarest points in the history of paddle tennis: “We swear, we have never seen it”

Toto Salvio’s declaration of love to Sol Rinaldi after the conflictive separation with his ex-partner, Magalí Aravena

The most tense intersection of Cascini with Ruggeri after the short circuits with his former teammates: “Laugh, do what you want”

Dalma recounted how Diego Maradona was forced to wear a suit at the World Cup in South Africa: “He threw the joggineta”