Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel spoke of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “Some people seem to be possessed by madness”

Sebastian Vettel and his reflection on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

Considering the personality he showed Sebastian Vettel throughout his career, it is no surprise that the German is one of the first in the world of Formula 1 to take the strongest stance by making it clear that he would not have competed in the Russian Grand Prix had the event not been cancelled. The organization terminated the contract with Sochi to organize the GP, but technically the Russian and Belarusian drivers can still compete under a neutral flag of the SON.

Motorsports governing bodies are beginning to follow the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and countries like United Kingdom and Finland are among the first in banning Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing in events in their respective countries. This would mean new barriers for the participation of Nikita Mazepin at the British Grand Prix and possibly other events on the calendar.

“I think everyone has an opinion. The question is whether everyone always dares to share it. I’m not shy about it, quite the opposite. I think there are certain topics where you can’t keep quiet.. It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news, to motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important. Innocent people are already having to die. You cannot imagine the situation.” Vettel declared about the war between Russia and Ukraine in an interview with the media. Motorsport.

Vettel with Nikita Mazepin at the Belgian GP (Photo: Reuters)

And he added about how he is living the situation: “I don’t think there is a winning side in this kind of thing. I am in absolute shock and I think the consequence is very clear. Values ​​and morals must be above everything else. The business is not important at all in that sense. If people go to war and die, I can’t imagine that at all. I, like everyone else, sat and learned a lot in history class and listened a lot. I found everything that happened very interesting.”

Asked if he had a message for the rest of Europe as Russia’s attacks continue, Sebastian replied: “I can’t speak for the continent. But I think I am as European as many others. In that sense I am very, very surprised. I wish he would calm down after all, but some people seem to be possessed by madness. They have, I think, their own truth and their own reality. That later others have to suffer for it and be punished with their lives, that makes no sense, “he shot indignantly against Vladimir Putin.

And he closed with a reflection: “I continue to think that it is extremely important to continue having these things in our conscience and continue to be aware of them. You can’t forget things like that. And you become more aware of such things now. As I said, there is hope that things will calm down. It’s terrible that it’s getting out of control.”

