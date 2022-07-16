Four trolls despair a League of Legends streamer: three hours of play, 120 deaths and banned

There is nothing more common and desperate in video games than trolls. Players whose only goal is to cause trouble and despair the rest of the users, which has happened to the extreme during a match of League of Legends. A South Korean streamer has suffered this misfortune for more than three hours.

As pointed out by Millenium, four trolls sneaked into the game performing stream sniping, which allows them to follow each movement made by the South Korean player. Nasus and Jhin became part of their team, while Evelynn and Senna appeared as opposing rivals. An obvious solution would have been to vote for surrender, but it did not get enough votes for obvious reasons.

Of course, both Nasus and Jhin began to throw a wrench in the game, ruthlessly removing minions and preventing the nexus from going down. In turn, they constantly informed Senna and Evelynn of the streamer’s position, preventing any backdoor attempts. With similar conditions, the result was that they were playing League of Legends for more than three hours.

120 deaths for the streamer, who could not bear such a waste of time and made the decision to leave. To make matters worse, she received a ban for 14 days due to the four trolls reporting her to Riot Games for negative attitude and intentional feeding. A situation that it is clear that the company that owns the work should try to tackle now and on future occasions.