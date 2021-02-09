Four Weinstein Accusers Seek to Block $35 Million Bankruptcy Payout

Four of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers filed a movement on Tuesday to block the payout of a $35.2 million chapter plan, together with $17.1 million for 50 of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct victims.

The 4 accusers — Wedil David, Dominique Huett, Alexandra Canosa and Aimee McBain — argue that the plan immunizes Weinstein Co. board members and workers from authorized legal responsibility for his or her half in Weinstein’s misconduct.

A chapter decide accepted the plan on Jan. 25, discovering that it offered the most effective alternative for victims to get hold of some payout, and 83% of Weinstein’s accusers voted to settle for it.

The dissident accusers filed a discover in Delaware chapter court docket on Tuesday indicating that they might enchantment to the U.S. District Court docket in Delaware. Additionally they filed a movement for a keep, in search of to forestall the distribution of funds pending the end result of the enchantment, which might find yourself earlier than the third Circuit Court docket of Attraction.

Beneath the chapter plan, a claims examiner will assess every accuser’s allegations in opposition to Weinstein, and divide up the $17.1 million victims fund in proportion to the severity of the claims. So as to obtain the complete quantity, every accuser may have to grant a waiver absolving Weinstein of additional accountability. If she chooses not to, she’s going to forfeit 75% of the award and shall be allowed to pursue her case in opposition to Weinstein in civil court docket.

The dissident accusers declare that Weinstein and the previous firm administrators and officers are receiving a advantage of chapter — a de facto discharge of a debt — with out having to declare chapter themselves or contribute something to the corporate chapter plan.

“These releases ought to solely be made accessible to help the debtor’s discharge and reorganization,” their attorneys argue. “In any other case, as is the case right here, third events are receiving extra sturdy aid from the Court docket than the Debtors are entitled to obtain.”

The $35.2 million payout comes from insurance coverage proceeds. The plan additionally consists of $9.7 million for the corporate administrators and officers to pay their authorized payments, and $8.4 million to pay money owed to corporations that did enterprise with the Weinstein Co. The chapter attorneys who labored on the case have already acquired $26 million in charges, and the payments proceed to accrue.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in state jail in New York for rape and sexual assault. He’s additionally awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face further prison prices there. As well as, he’s anticipated to sit for a deposition someday within the subsequent month in one of many civil instances pending in opposition to him.