Four years after Mexico’s historic victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Hirving Lozano celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the game between Mexico and Germany. Photo: EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Four years have passed since one of the most glorious chapters of the Mexican team in World Cup history. A day like today June 17, but 2018, The Tri was imposed against all odds to the then world champion, Germanyin a group stage match of Russia 2018 with goal of Hirving Lozano.

The Luzhniki Olympic Stadium It was the venue for the first meeting of group F with the premiere of Mexico against one of the favorite teams to obtain the title, in the case of the Teutons, to endorse what was achieved four years earlier in Brazil 2014. For a minimal advantage in the marker, the squad that was led by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio he made his first three points and gave the first big surprise of the tournament.

That victory was key in the confidence of the teams, which later achieved a second victory against South Korea and a defeat against Sweden, and of course to advance to the round. Having played all the duels in the sector, the Mexican National Team finished second with six units and Sweden first, with the same amount, but better goal difference. While Germany was eliminated and ranked as the worst of the bunch.

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group F – Germany vs Mexico – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia – June 17, 2018 Mexico’s Hirving Lozano scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

The duel began with a harbinger of what was later. Before the end of the first minute of the game, Hirving Lozano He entered the rival area on the left side, cut and shot, but Jérôme Boateng got in the way of the ball and sent it to a corner kick. The following play caused a little chaos in the German defense where Manuel Never finally got hold of the ball. Mexico made its intention clear from the start.

With the world champion in front, the answer was not long in coming. In a counterattack play, Timo Werner managed to reach the goal William Ochoa and made a shot that just went wide. The Mexican guard had his first direct intervention just a couple of minutes later when he saved a shot from Mats Hummels. The match was high intensity with opportunities for both teams.

The key move came after half an hour of play. With a perfect execution, Hector Herrera he recovered the ball on his own court, Hector Moreno took possession and touched to Javier Hernandez in midfield. Subsequently, Chicharito He connected with Lozano and he returned long. Already heading towards Never, the ’14′ returned the ball to Chucky that cut to Mesut Ozil in defense and sent his shot to the bottom of the German goal.

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group F – Germany vs Mexico – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia – June 17, 2018 Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa celebrates victory with Hector Moreno after the match REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Despite the champion’s constant attacks, many more in the second half, the scoreboard did not move again for the rest of the match. The figures of Ochoa and Miguel Layún became important with the development of the game, the first by making important interventions under the three posts and the second, having had important plays on attack.

England 1966: France 1-1 Mexico (group stage).

Mexico 1986: Mexico 2-1 Bulgaria (round of 16).

United States 1994: Italia 1-1 Mexico (group stage).

France 1998: Netherlands 2-2 Mexico (group stage).

South Korea and Japan 2002: Mexico 1-1 Italy (group stage).

South Africa 2010: France 0-2 Mexico (group stage).

Brazil 2014: Brazil 0-0 Mexico and Croatia 1-3 Mexico (both in group stage).

Russia 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico (group stage).

