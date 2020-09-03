Four youths made 11th, student screaming, they kept making videos, then beaten

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Four youths were picked up from the studio by four youths from a studio in Sarvodaya Nagar in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to photograph them for filling up their forms at school and in turn they raped them in secluded places. Then beat him with an iron rod. Also Read – Hero-heroine was shooting Bhojpuri album after dancing, the police said – now let’s go to the police station

CBGanj police started searching for the youth as soon as they got information about the incident and arrested two accused and are searching for the remaining two.

According to the identity given by the girl student, all the four accused live in her neighborhood. The class 11 student has identified the four accused as their neighbors. He told that the boys were raping her in turn and were making videos of it from mobile. When the girl was screaming, they beat her with an iron rod.

The girl told that they had threatened her that if she informed anyone about the incident, she would have to face serious consequences. When the girl regained consciousness, she was badly injured and somehow returned home. He gave his father complete information about the incident, after which the father took him along to the police station and a complaint was filed.

The SP (City) said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. After which four youths were searched, out of which two have been arrested and the remaining two accused will be arrested as soon as possible. He said that the girl has been sent for medical examination.