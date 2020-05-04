Fox Bet Names Andrew Schneider Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Veteran exec Andrew Schneider has joined Fox Bet as chief advertising officer.

Schneider joins Fox Bet, a web-based sports-betting product that could be a three way partnership between the Stars Group and Fox Corp., after most lately having served as senior VP, advertising, for Disney Streaming Companies. In his new function, Schneider will oversee all advertising features and report back to Fox Bet CEO Robin Chhabra.

“We’re past excited to welcome Andrew and his a long time of expertise within the digital media house to Fox Bet,” mentioned Chhabra. “As a frontrunner in growing international advertising methods, Andrew’s sports activities media expertise and entrepreneurial spirit make him the right match for our operation in america.”

At Disney, Schneider contributed to the profitable launches of subscription video on demand companies Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

“As sports activities betting takes off, the Fox Bet model is in a novel place to reach an trade that’s evolving every single day in america,” mentioned Schneider. “I’m extremely motivated by this chance. Along with Robin and my new colleagues at Fox Bet, I’m excited to take our imaginative and prescient and set the bar for sports activities gaming within the U.S.”

Fox Bet has additionally introduced on board senior VP, inventive Dave Hilton, who most lately as inventive director with the XFL. Previous to becoming a member of the XFL, Hilton had served as a part of the manager crew that launched Fox Bet. He beforehand labored for William Hill within the U.Okay. and was inventive director of digital for WWE.