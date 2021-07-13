Fox Chase Most cancers Heart Fb Are living Chat

Breast most cancers is without doubt one of the maximum not unusual cancers in the US, with ladies having a 1 in 8 likelihood of creating it of their lifetime. In terms of this illness, many of us have questions on possibility elements, screening, analysis, remedy, reconstructive surgical procedure, and survival.

Sign up for us on Fb for a reside chat on July 21 at 12:00 pm the place 4 breast most cancers experts from Fox Chase Most cancers Heart will solution questions from those that song in!

In regards to the medical doctors

Andrea S. Porpiglia, MD, MSc

Assistant Professor, Division of Surgical Oncology

Fox Chase Most cancers Heart

dr. Andrea Porpiglia is a surgical oncologist who focuses on the remedy of breast most cancers, colorectal most cancers, gastric most cancers, melanoma, sarcoma, pores and skin most cancers, gastrointestinal stromal tumors and neuroendocrine tumors. She lately sees sufferers at Fox Chase’s primary campus in Philadelphia, PA and on the Fox Chase Most cancers Heart East Norriton-Health center Outpatient Heart in Sir Bernard Law County, PA.

She gained her scientific stage from the College of Tennessee Well being Science Heart and finished a surgical residency there as neatly. She then earned her grasp’s stage in medical normal analysis for well being execs from Drexel College earlier than finishing a posh surgical oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Most cancers Heart.

M. Shuja Shafqat, MD

Assistant Professor, Division of Surgical Oncology, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical treatment

Program Director, Microsurgery Fellowship

Fox Chase Most cancers Heart

dr. M. Shuja Shafqat is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon focusing on oncological reconstructive procedures for breast most cancers, head and neck most cancers, pores and skin most cancers and lymphedema. He treats sufferers on the primary campus of Fox Chase Most cancers Heart, Temple College Health center – Jeanes Campus, Temple College Health center – Primary Campus and Einstein Clinical Heart in Philadelphia, PA.

dr. Shafqat gives sufferers the total spectrum of reconstructive surgical choices to revive their form and serve as after remedy.

He gained his scientific stage from Drexel College School of Drugs, finished a mixed normal and cosmetic surgery residency at Lehigh Valley Well being Community, after which finished a microsurgery fellowship at Fox Chase Most cancers Heart.

Shelly Hayes, MD

Director, Fox Chase Most cancers Heart Buckingham

Affiliate Professor, Division of Radiation Oncology

Fox Chase Most cancers Heart

dr. Shelly Hayes is a radiation oncologist who treats sufferers and is director of Fox Chase Most cancers Heart Buckingham: Fox Chase’s outpatient most cancers remedy facility in Dollars County, PA.

Whilst she has experience in treating many varieties of most cancers, her explicit pursuits are breast, gynecological, prostate, and lung cancers (in addition to mind and spinal twine tumors). She has revel in with quite a lot of radiation therapies, together with intensity-modulated radiation treatment, image-guided radiation treatment, stereotactic radiosurgery, and stereotactic frame irradiation.

dr. Hayes finished her undergraduate paintings in bioengineering on the College of Pennsylvania and gained her scientific stage from Temple College. She finished a preparatory residency in medication at Albert Einstein Clinical Heart and every other residency in radiation oncology at Fox Chase Most cancers Heart.

Jennifer Winn, MD, MS

Affiliate Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology

Fox Chase Most cancers Heart

dr. Jennifer Winn is a scientific oncologist who focuses on breast most cancers remedy. She sees sufferers at Fox Chase’s primary campus in Philadelphia, PA and on the Fox Chase Most cancers Heart East Norriton-Health center Outpatient Heart in Sir Bernard Law County, PA.

She supplies people with the most recent usual therapies for all sorts and phases of breast most cancers, in addition to the chance to take part in all kinds of medical trials.

dr. Winn gained her scientific stage from Taipei Clinical College, finished inner medication coaching at Abington Memorial Health center and was once a hematology/oncology fellow on the College of Virginia Clinical Heart. She additionally holds a Grasp of Science stage in Medical Analysis from the College of Virginia.