Fox Corp. Exec Viet Dinh Says He’s Not Making Big Decisions at Company

The chief authorized officer of Fox Company tried to throw chilly water on rising hypothesis that he has taken on a broader position at the corporate, making selections in regards to the firm on behalf of its CEO Lachlan Murdoch,.

In an interview with David Lat, author of the Substack e-newsletter “Authentic Jurisdiction,” Viet Dinh, Fox Corp.’s chief authorized and coverage officer, demurred at latest tales in The New York Instances and Monetary Instances suggesting he’s taken extra management over Fox Corp. affairs. “To ascribe any position to me apart from my day job, which is overseeing authorized, regulatory, and authorities affairs, shouldn’t be solely false, it could imply I’ve way more time than I truly do,” Dinh stated within the interview. “Lachlan employed me for what could be very a lot a full-time job, which I can barely handle to do with 24 hours within the day.”

Latest studies have prompt Dinh does rather more. In January, New York Instances media columnist Ben Smith referred to as Dinh” a sort of regent who largely runs the corporate day-to-day.” The FT extra just lately reported that Dinh “is making selections on behalf of Lachlan.”

Fox declined to make executives accessible for remark.

Dinh additionally indicated he was not fearful a couple of important $27 billion defamation lawsuit filed towards Fox Information and three of its personalities by voting-technology agency Smartmatic. At problem within the swimsuit are studies broadcast on Fox Information Channel in November and December that implied Smartmatic had performed some position in rigging the 2020 election. Smartmatic accused Fox Information of repeating the claims and accusations on air and in articles and social-media postings.

“The newsworthy nature of the contested presidential election deserved full and truthful protection from all journalists, Fox Information did its job, and that is what the First Modification protects,” Dinh stated within the interview. “I’m not at all involved about such lawsuits, actual or imagined.”

He additionally tamped down latest rankings hiccups at Fox Information, which noticed some dips in viewership after the 2020 election. Some viewers had been outraged by Fox Information’ resolution to name Arizona for President Biden throughout Election Evening, properly earlier than different information shops felt they may make an analogous name. Fox Information has seen its place in primetime return to extra regular ranges in latest days, although MSNBC and CNN have made beneficial properties over the latest interval.

“I’m not fearful in regards to the new information cycle,” Dinh stated. “We knew there could be a drop-off after the election, which occurs each few years. We simply didn’t anticipate the post-election information cycle that elongated the ‘election’ interval by one other two months, with the election challenges and the double runoff in Georgia.” He added: “Now that we’re again into a standard post-election information cycle, the enduring relevance of Fox Information will proceed.”