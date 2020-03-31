In the course of the coronavirus pandemic, People are staying dwelling — and, as you’d anticipate, they’re streaming greater than ever. U.S. shoppers’ viewing of streaming has continued to extend by means of March. Over the primary three weeks of March 2020, the overall estimated variety of minutes streamed to the TV was 400 billion, up 85% in contrast with […]
Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results
March 31, 2020
1 Min Read
