Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results

March 31, 2020
In the course of the coronavirus pandemic, People are staying dwelling — and, as you’d anticipate, they’re streaming greater than ever. U.S. shoppers’ viewing of streaming has continued to extend by means of March. Over the primary three weeks of March 2020, the overall estimated variety of minutes streamed to the TV was 400 billion, up 85% in contrast with […]

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

