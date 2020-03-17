Fox Corp. to Cover Medical Insurance Premiums for Enrolled Employees

Fox Company intends to add new medical advantages for its worker base in response to issues in regards to the nation’s coronavirus disaster.

In a memo despatched to staffers, Fox Corp. COO John Nallen indicated Fox Corp. would for the following six months ” cowl medical insurance coverage premiums for staff enrolled within the Fox-sponsored plans. Which means the premium cost that you simply make via your regular pay cycle course of can be suspended for the following six months whereas the Firm makes that medical insurance coverage premium cost for you.”

He stated Fox would additionally cowl “six months of any employee-paid portion of medical insurance coverage premiums for our full-time employees union staff who obtain medical protection via union medical plans.” The corporate additionally plans to waive co-payments for a “Telemedicine” service that gives entry to medical doctors by telephone or video to staff with Fox advantages.

“I additionally would love to take the chance to remind you that full-time Fox staff are all the time eligible to obtain full wage continuation for up to six months if they’re on a certified illness-related go away of absence,” Nallen stated within the memo, which was reviewed by Selection.

“I would like to reiterate what you could have been listening to from all of our leaders, your well being and security are our precedence throughout this difficult time,” Nallen stated. “We are going to proceed to look for methods to ease the stress and inconvenience that these circumstances have introduced to our day by day lives.”