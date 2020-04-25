Fox didn’t immediately challenge Trump’s disinfectant remark

President Donald Trump’s recommendation that medical medical doctors look into injecting disinfectant as a potential coronavirus treatment went unchallenged on Fox Info Channel until the morning after he made it
1 hour in the past
Leisure
Go away a remark
President Donald Trump’s recommendation that medical medical doctors look into injecting disinfectant as a potential coronavirus treatment went unchallenged on Fox Info Channel until the morning after he made it
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment