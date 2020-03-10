Fox Drama Pilot ‘Cleaning Lady’ Casts Vincent Piazza

Fox has solid Vincent Piazza in its upcoming drama pilot “The Cleansing Woman.”

He joins beforehand introduced collection lead Shannyn Sossamon and fellow solid member Ginger Gonzaga. Based mostly on the Argentine collection “La Chica Que Limpia,” the present follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina physician who involves the U.S. in hopes to get a medical remedy for her critically in poor health son. However when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she turns into an on-call cleansing woman for the mob. Prepared to do something to save lots of her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the regulation for all the precise causes — and ultimately forges her personal path within the felony underworld.

Piazza will star as Gavin Ross. A just lately promoted analyst, FBI Particular Agent Gavin Ross is described as clever, compassionate and astute, at all times in search of new angles to see past the plain and look beneath the floor. It’s right here that he encounters Reyna and finds new objective after a tragic private loss.

The function would mark a return to Fox for Piazza, who beforehand starred within the community’s drama collection “The Passage.” His different TV credit embrace “Boardwalk Empire,” “Rescue Me,” and “The Sopranos.” He has been seen in movies like “Jersey Boys,” “Rocket Science,” and “Assassination of a Excessive Faculty President.”

He’s repped by Gersh, Untitled Leisure, and Goodman Genow.

Miranda Kwok is on board as a author and government producer of the pilot. Shay Mitchell is government producing underneath her Amore & Vita Productions banner, with Melissa Carter set to government produce and function showrunner. Michael Supply will direct and government produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv and Fox Leisure will produce.