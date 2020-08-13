Fox Entertainment’s Executive VP of Casting Tess Sanchez Exits Company

Tess Sanchez, the chief vice chairman of casting for Fox Leisure, has left the corporate, Selection has discovered.

“We’re reorganizing our casting division and made the troublesome choice to eradicate the Executive Vice President place,” a Fox Leisure spokesperson stated in a press release. “We thank Tess for her many contributions and need her the perfect in her future endeavors.”

Brittainy Roberts, at present the vice chairman of casting, will now oversee the division. She is going to report on to Michael Thorn, president of leisure for Fox Leisure.

Sanchez fist joined Fox Broadcasting in 2009 and was named head of casting for the community in 2011, making her one of the youngest executives to guide casting at a broadcast community. She was named govt vice chairman of casting in 2016. Throughout her time with the community, she has labored on collection similar to “Empire,” “Grease Reside!” “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Gotham,” “Final Man on Earth,” “Wayward Pines,” “Lucifer,” and “The Mindy Mission.”

She was an impartial casting director previous to becoming a member of Fox, and had beforehand served as a casting govt at The WB. Throughout her time there, she labored on exhibits similar to “Felicity,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Smallville,” and “Supernatural.” She is married to Max Greenfield, previously a star of the Fox comedy collection “New Lady.”

Fox Corp., which owns Fox Leisure, reported its This fall earnings final week. The corporate stated internet revenue throughout the interval got here to $122 million, or 20 cents per share, in contrast with $454 million, or 73 cents per share within the year-earlier interval.