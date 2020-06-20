Fox Information’ Bret Baier Lists Massive Washington Home – Variety

Who knew tv information anchors may stay like film stars? Fox Information’ chief political anchor Bret Baier has positioned his huge, Beverly Hills-style Washington, D.C. mansion in the marketplace for $7.9 million, reviews Realtor.com.

The monumental limestone abode, which covers nearly 11,000 sq. ft, is positioned simply west of the Georgetown district within the Phillips Park neighborhood, and spans 4 ranges containing 5 bedrooms and 4 full loos plus two powder rooms. Though the stately manse has the opulent formal aesthetic of a historic house, it’s really a reasonably new development, having been inbuilt 2013.

A glance inside reveals a grand lobby and staircase together with a front room and staircase. As befits a grand mansion, suited to internet hosting receptions and dinner events, hovering ceilings and a built-in bar greet guests near the doorway. There’s additionally a proper eating room, gourmand kitchen that includes high-end home equipment, marble counters and an hooked up breakfast room. The adjoining household room results in the again yard.

Different options embody a customized library and several other ensuite visitor bedrooms plus a luxurious master bedroom replete with built-in closets and deluxe toilet. A decrease stage accommodates a health heart, basketball courtroom, leather-seated screening room and a wine cellar plus two visitor bedrooms. An elevator connects all 4 flooring of the lavish manse, whereas the house’s out of doors areas embody a coated patio for eating and lounging, a small backyard and lap pool.

Nancy Taylor Bubes with Washington Superb Properties holds the itemizing.

The 49-year previous Baier, who’s married with two sons, has been with Fox Information since 2001, first beginning as their Pentagon correspondent, making 11 journeys to Afghanistan and 13 journeys to Iraq in 5 years. In 2007 he turned the community’s White Home correspondent earlier than turning into their chief political editor. He has been broadcasting his present, “Particular Report With Bret Baier,” from his house whereas working towards social distancing, telling Those who the appearance of Covid-19 is a specific concern for his son Paul who has undergone a number of open coronary heart surgical procedures and is “weak on this setting.” The household canine, Coco, has additionally been a priority throughout lockdown — not for well being causes, nonetheless. “We’ve to watch out that she’s not barking in the midst of a broadcast,” he stated.

Baier has owned a getaway condominium in Naples, Fla., since 2011 when it was acquired for a bit greater than $1.5 million, and his earlier house, a six-bedroom unfold in suburban Washington, D.C.’s historic Berkley neighborhood that was totally furnished with Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, in response to an article within the Washington Publish, was bought in 2013 for a bit greater than $three million.