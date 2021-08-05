Fox Information Names Jacqui Heinrich White Space Correspondent

Fox Information Channel is making adjustments in its D.C. bureau, naming Jacqui Heinrich White Space correspondent, and Aishah Hasnie congressional correspondent.

Heinrich replaces Kristin Fisher, who left Fox for CNN in Might. She’s going to sign up for fellow White Space correspondent Peter Doocy within the Brady Briefing Room, beginning this month. Heinrich have been Fox’s congressional correspondent. Hasnie, who will prevail Heinrich in Congress, was once maximum lately a New York-based correspondent for Fox.

Doocy joined the White Space beat in January, coinciding with President Biden taking place of job. In other places, CNN, NBC Information and CBS Information additionally modified up their White Space and Washington groups, as is same old observe when a brand new management starts.

Heinrich can also be becoming a member of a White Space press corps this is most commonly girls, led by means of correspondents at CNN, ABC Information, CBS Information, NBC Information, and PBS.

Fox additionally stated that Alexandria Hoff will sign up for the channel from the CBS associate KYW Philadelphia as a common task reporter, figuring out of the D.C. bureau.