Fox Leisure, SideCar to Develop ‘The Texanist’ With Rob Long – Variety

Fox Leisure has introduced on SideCar, its content material growth accelerator, and author and govt producer Rob Long to develop the multi-camera comedy, “The Texanist.”

Variety solely realized in January that Fox was within the very early levels of creating the collection, which relies on a long-running recommendation column from author David Courtney. In accordance to Texas Month-to-month, The Texanist — which “has taught many a well-intentioned Texan how to correctly conduct him- or herself,” says the journal — is its most-read characteristic.

The comedy will concentrate on Dave, an Austin-area radio present host who doles out recommendation to Texas natives and newcomers on “the true Texas manner.” However as Texas evolves and adjustments, “it’s Dave’s job, with the assistance of his spouse and household and colleagues, to work out which adjustments to embrace and which to reject,” per Fox.

“I’m a longtime reader of Texas Month-to-month and an enormous fan of David Courtney’s sly and beneficiant column,” stated Long. “The Texanist is about going through a altering world and attempting to maintain quick to the necessary issues whereas letting the opposite stuff transfer with the occasions. And figuring out which is which. Or attempting to.”

Long, who kicked off his profession writing and producing “Cheers,” has additionally served because the showrunner for CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” and created and exec produced “Sullivan & Son.” He’s additionally the writer of “Conversations With My Agent,” “Set Up, Joke, Set Up, Joke,” and “Bigly: Donald Trump in Verse.” Long can be a contributing editor of the Nationwide Assessment and hosts KCRW’s radio commentary, “Martini Shot.”

Gail Berman, David Courtney, Megan Creydt and Scott Brown are additionally slated to govt produce.

“Since 2007, Texas Month-to-month author David Courtney has supplied our readers sage recommendation within the voice of semi-fictional character The Texanist, a trusted arbiter of all issues Texan who habitually refers to himself within the third particular person,” stated Creydt, Texas Month-to-month’s govt editor for brand spanking new story platforms. “Questions like ‘Is all of it proper to tuck my denims into my boots? Can a extremely scorching pepper give me a chemical burn? Are we in a position to bury Granddad within the outdated household cemetery if we don’t personal it anymore?’ give the Texanist loads of fodder to dive deep into the state’s customs, tradition, and taboos. We’re thrilled to be bringing The Texanist to life with Rob Long, who brings to this venture not only a stellar writing pedigree, however a nuanced understanding of The Texanist’s humor and what makes this column so particular.”

Long is represented by George Heller at Brillstein Leisure Companions and lawyer Hillary Bibicoff; Texas Month-to-month is repped by CAA.