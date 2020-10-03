Fox News Allegedly Paid $4 Million Settlement to Guilfoyle Assistant

Fox News paid a settlement valued as a lot as $4 million to an assistant to former “The 5” host Kimberly Guilfoyle – now a senior member of President Donald’s Trump’s re-election marketing campaign – after that staffer detailed allegations of harassment in a draft criticism, in accordance to a report in The New Yorker.

The report, citing “two well-informed sources,” stated Fox News paid the feminine assistant the cash in alternate for retaining the matter from going to trial. Fox News declined to touch upon the report.

Allegations about Guilfoyle have surfaced up to now. When she departed Fox News Channel in 2018, The Huffington Put up reported that Fox News had investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct, together with allegations of harassment. An lawyer representing her on the time denied the claims.

However the New Yorker report provides new particulars, alleging Guilfoyle would typically stroll bare in entrance of the assistant when requiring her to work at her residence, and would present her lewd pictures of males.

In a press release to The New Yorker, Guilfoyle stated that in a “30-year profession working for the SF District Lawyer’s Workplace, the LA District Lawyer’s Workplace, in media and in politics, I’ve by no means engaged in any office misconduct of any form. Throughout my profession, I’ve served as a mentor to numerous ladies, with a lot of whom I stay exceptionally shut to today.”

Guilfoyle has loved a widening profile since leaving Fox News Channel. She is romantically linked to Donald Trump, Jr., and made a notable look at the newest Republican Nationwide Conference. She is the finance chair for Trump’s marketing campaign.