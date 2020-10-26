Fox News Confirms ‘Optimistic’ Coronavirus Exposures Among Employees

Fox News Media confirmed “just a few optimistic” exposures to the coronavirus amongst its workers within the wake of a New York Instances report that mentioned its president and a handful of well-known anchors had been being advised to quarantine after not too long ago coming in shut proximity to an individual with coronavirus.

The Instances reported that Fox News Media President Jay Wallace (above, pictured), and anchors Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Juan Williams had been among the many staffers uncovered. Fox News declined to supply details about particular workers, and has cited a have to hold personal well being data confidential.

If these persons are among the many workers affected, it might have penalties for a few of Fox News’ most vital programming in days forward. Baier and MacCallum are anticipated to anchor election-night proceedings on Fox News Channel, and Wallace would have a key function throughout that night.

In a memo to staffers Monday, Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott mentioned any worker testing optimistic “might be quarantining and following all of our necessary tips earlier than they enter any of our buildings. Please know that we keep in shut contact with these workers who’ve been affected and supply our full assist.”

The executives mentioned the information firm “might be additional decreasing among the workforce in our constructing and working just about wherever attainable all through the week.” On Election Night time, the executives mentioned, “solely these workers who’re vital to that night time’s manufacturing might be permitted” to work at Fox News’ New York headquarters. “We can have enhanced testing procedures in place and elevated security protocols have been instituted all through all our buildings because the pandemic.”

Fox News has handled different potential exposures within the current previous. Earlier this month, a handful of personnel who attended the primary presidential debate had been amongst those that had been anticipated to get examined after Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who moderated the occasion, was near President Trump, who subsequently disclosed he had contracted the illness.