Fox News Defends Odd ‘Judge Jeanine’ Broadcast, Citing ‘Technical Difficulties’

Many viewers observed one thing was off throughout Saturday’s episode of “Justice With Choose Jeanine,” notably host Jeanine Pirro’s matted look and slurred speech at occasions. Nevertheless, a Fox News spokesperson mentioned that “technical difficulties” marred the present’s first at-home broadcast.

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her dwelling for the primary time when she encountered a number of technical difficulties which impacted the standard of her present, together with the lack of a teleprompter. As we’ve got beforehand mentioned, we’re working with a diminished workers working remotely to make sure the well being and security of our workers in these unprecedented occasions,” the spokesperson mentioned in a press release to Selection.

Many information anchors at the moment are working from dwelling because of the nationwide shelter-in-place guidelines through the coronavirus pandemic. A supply near the Fox News community mentioned there have been no producers, hair and make-up workers or tech managers engaged on web site at Pirro’s dwelling throughout Saturday’s broadcast.

The supply additionally mentioned that Pirro was not drunk through the present and doesn’t even drink in her regular life. Nevertheless, Twitter customers ran wild with clips from the published on Saturday night time.

