Fox News Extends Laura Ingraham’s Stay With Multi-Year Deal

Fox News mentioned it prolonged primetime host Laura Ingraham’s contract with the community, guaranteeing her 10 p.m. program, “The Ingraham Angle,” will stay in its lineup for the foreseeable future.

Fox News characterised the brand new pact as a “multi-year deal.” Ingraham joined Fox News Channel full-time in October of 2017 after establishing herself with a long-running radio program. She beforehand served as a contributor to Fox News beginning in 2007.

“Laura’s one-of-a-kind experience and highly effective commentary has supplied an necessary voice to hundreds of thousands of People as a staple of our primetime lineup and we’re thrilled to characteristic her insightful perspective throughout our platforms for a few years to come back,” mentioned Suzanne Scott, chief government of Fox News Media, in a press release.

Her contract extension signifies that Fox News will proceed to depend on its three common primetime hosts, though the community has grappled with some destructive sentiment from viewers on the far proper, who weren’t happy that Fox News’ Resolution Desk predicted a victory for Joe Biden in Arizona sooner than different shops. Fox News’ name was correct. Each Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are believed to have a number of years left on every of their contracts with Fox News.

Ingraham helped Fox News recalibrate its primetime lineup after the abrupt departure of veteran host Invoice O’Reilly in 2017 and a choice by former primetime host Megyn Kelly to go away for NBC News that very same 12 months. Ingraham supplied stability for Fox News, and was a recognized amount due to her two-decade run internet hosting a nationally syndicated radio program. She instructed Selection in 2017 that “The Ingraham Angle” would supply a take a look at “politics, and the remainder of life,” specializing in information developments in addition to cultural points, resembling whether or not a ten-year-old ought to have a smartphone.

Fox News mentioned the host’s “Angle” has seen positive factors in viewers between 25 and 54, the demographic most desired by advertisers, in addition to in total viewers. In 2020, Fox News mentioned her program has attracted a mean of 3.6 million viewers total and 650,000 within the 25-54 demo.

Ingraham is understood for a excessive stage of outspoken commentary, however her program has sparked controversy throughout her tenure. In 2018, she took a Twitter swipe at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive College scholar David Hogg, one of many college students who had spoken out about gun management after a capturing incident there left 17 folks lifeless. A number of advertisers requested for his or her commercials to run elsewhere on the Fox News schedule in consequence, although Ingraham did apologize for her social-media exercise. In the identical 12 months, she additionally raised eyebrows by evaluating some detention facilities for migrant youngsters to summer season camps.

She has gained consideration extra just lately for securing interviews with President Donald Trump and a few members of his Cupboard, and internet hosting city corridor occasions in Chicago, to debate violence and protest, and in Georgia, to give attention to the approaching run-off Senate elections.

Ingraham additionally co-hosts “Laura & Raymond” on Fox Nation, a subscription streaming-video service operated by Fox News Media, with Raymond Arroyo.