Fox News Fires Ed Henry After ‘Sexual Misconduct’ Allegation – Variety

Fox News Channel has terminated veteran anchor Ed Henry after investigating a criticism about “willful sexual misconduct within the office.”

Henry, a longtime Washington correspondent who was lately made co-anchor of the Fox Corp.-owned community’s mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom,” was let go rapidly after the community acquired a criticism on June 25 from a former worker about Henry’s conduct from “years in the past,” based on an announcement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the identical day and faraway from his on-air tasks pending investigation. Primarily based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives stated.

The matter was delivered to Fox News by Wigdor LLP, a regulation agency that has previously represented a number of former workers who alleged sexual misconduct or discrimination on the media firm.

Henry, who lately gained discover on Fox News by detailing his efforts on the community to donate a part of his liver to his sister, has confronted allegations about his conduct previously. In 2016, he left Fox News for a number of months after a tabloid report surfaced concerning an extramarital relationship with a lady in Las Vegas. On the time, Fox News stated it was “conscious of Ed’s private points” and famous he would “be taking a while off to work issues out.” In accordance with one particular person aware of the matter, former Fox News chief Roger Ailes agreed to maintain Henry on board regardless of the dangerous publicity the report generated, primarily saving his profession.

Fox News stated rotating anchors would fill in at “America’s Newsroom” for an interim interval. Sandra Smith, who addressed the state of affairs with Henry on Wednesday’s broadcast, will stay on this system in her co-anchor function.

“Fox News Media strictly prohibits all types of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination,” the community executives stated of their assertion. “We are going to proceed striving to keep up a secure and inclusive office for all workers.”

Previously, an on-air tackle to viewers about authorized investigations was not a part of the community’s approach of doing enterprise. Underneath Ailes, the community not often if ever acknowledged its inner issues within the public style that Henry’s departure was given. Since approaching board as CEO in 2018, Scott has labored to create a special ambiance, an acknowledgement that the elements behind Ailes ouster in 2016 after allegations of sexual harassment had unfavourable results on workers. She has reworked human-resources insurance policies and instilled a number of new senior executives at Fox News Channel.

Henry labored for Roll Name and CNN earlier than becoming a member of Fox News Channel in 2011.