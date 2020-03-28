Fox News Media Names Joe Dorrego CFO, COO (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Listerman, chief monetary officer at Fox News Media, will step down from her function, and can be changed by Joe Dorrego, a Fox Corp. government who will grow to be each chief monetary officer and chief working officer on the firm, which is the vital monetary engine of its dad or mum firm.

Listerman will step down efficient April 1. She joined the corporate in April of 2017.

“I wish to categorical my gratitude to Amy for her invaluable contributions over the past three years and for her partnership with our complete staff. We perceive her want to maneuver on to new alternatives and we are going to miss her full and tireless dedication to all aspects of our enterprise,” mentioned Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a memo to employees Friday.

Via the charges it command from cable and satellite tv for pc distributors, Fox News offers a large chunk of working revenue to Fox Corp. Its significance to the corporate has grown within the wake of final 12 months’s sale of Fox’s cable and studio belongings to Walt Disney. Fox Corp. has billed itself as a extra centered media firm with a portfolio of stay occasions from the worlds of stories and sports activities. Because the coronavirus pandemic upends the nation’s live-sports schedule, Fox Corp. can be much more depending on Fox News programming to lure sizable viewership and subscriptions.

Dorrego has been with Fox Corp. for greater than 15 years, most lately as its chief investor relations officer and government vice chairman of company initiatives. “He can be an incredible asset as we proceed to drive development throughout all Fox News Media platforms,” Scott mentioned. Dorrego will proceed in his investor relations function on the dad or mum company.

Earlier than becoming a member of Fox News, Listerman served because the CFO and senior vice chairman of promoting gross sales and head of ad-sales knowledge technique at Scripps Networks Interactive. She was chargeable for monetary income and value administration of the roughly $2 billion promoting gross sales division. She joined the corporate in 2012, and noticed her function increase in 2016 to incorporate management of the Scripps knowledge and analytics group, managing a staff of 35 throughout the finance, knowledge science & digital analysis and insights departments. She additionally logged a stint at NBCUniversal, rising to senior vice chairman of advert gross sales finance. pricing and technique, the place she supervised administration of roughly $2 billion advert income for NBCU’s community information, cable information, Spanish-language broadcast and digital media properties. She additionally held monetary administration roles at Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble.

Dorrego beforehand served because the CFO for Fox Tv Stations underneath its CEO Jack Abernethy, a place he held for 4 years starting in 2015. He spent 11 years serving in a 123 of government roles at 21st Century Fox, together with vice chairman of investor relations and vice chairman of finance the place he oversaw the corporate’s monetary planning and evaluation features. He joined then News Corp in 2004 as director of SEC reporting and accounting coverage from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC the place he started his profession within the enterprise advisory group serving purchasers within the telecommunications {and professional} sports activities industries.

