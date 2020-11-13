Fox News Plans Sunday Sports Special With Jim Gray

Fox News Channel will attempt its hand at sports activities this weekend when it presents a one-hour particular led by veteran sportscaster Jim Gray.

Throughout this system, “Speaking to GOATs with Jim Gray,” the sports activities journalist and “Fox & Buddies” co-host Brian Kilmeade will discuss Gray’s greater than 40 years in sports activities and current a few of his interviews with sports activities giants like Tom Brady (pictured, above), Mike Tyson and Julius Erving. Gray is a Fox News Channel contributor.

Fox News has in latest months positioned some emphasis on growing packages not essentially tied to the politics and laborious information that gas a lot of its common schedule. The Fox Company-owned community has offered a sequence of specials beneath the rubric “America Collectively,” and Jeff Collins, government vp of advert gross sales for Fox News Media, has articulated a method of broadening out programming to incorporate way of life matters starting from sports activities to well being and wellness.

Gray may also interview former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose for the primary time since a controversial on-air in 1999, the place Gray pressed Rose, current at a World Collection sport as a member of Main League Baseball’s All-Century Crew, on the playing allegations that led to his banishment from baseball, asking the baseball nice if he thought he wanted to indicate contrition. Gray and NBC Sports, for which he was working on the time, obtained some pushback from followers.

This system will air Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m. jap.

Gray’s new guide, “Speaking to GOATs” might be accessible November 10. Throughout his profession, he has labored for NBC Sports, CBS Sports and ESPN, in addition to Showtime and Fox Sports.