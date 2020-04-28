Fox News Severs Ties With Offbeat Personalities Diamond and Silk – Variety

Diamond and Silk are now not on the record of contributors at Fox News.

The offbeat duo, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, who gained a profile on Fox News Channel in 2016 and then labored on the corporate’s streaming-video outlet, Fox Nation, are now not contributing to Fox News venues, in response to a report from The Every day Beast. Fox News didn’t reply to a question looking for remark.

The 2 had been creating weekly episodes for a Fox Nation streaming program, however haven’t accomplished so since early April. In current weeks, the pair took to social media and the Fox Nation program with remarks that questioned the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic and whether or not the variety of individuals reported to have died from the illness have been inflated to undermine President Trump.

“What I have to know is how many individuals have handed away in New York, and what I have to know is: Who has the our bodies?” Diamond requested throughout a current streaming present. “One thing’s not proper right here. One thing is off right here.” A day later, Twitter deleted a tweet from the duo suggesting Individuals go away sheltering at house and expose themselves to coronavirus.

Fox News got here below scrutiny in previous weeks from critics who’ve questioned remarks made by primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, “The 5” co-anchor Jesse Watters and others who took challenge on their packages with the severity of the contagion. Trish Regan, a primetime host at Fox Enterprise Community, was faraway from this system after main a phase suggesting liberals have been overstating the results of the unfold of coronavirus to discredit President Donald Trump. A graphic that accompanied one phase that aired learn “Coronavirus Impeachment Rip-off.” Regan and Fox Enterprise parted methods quickly after that program aired.

In mid-March, the 2 prime executives at Fox News Media, CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace, issued a memo stating the severity of the pandemic, suggesting to staff that there was little room to waffle about coronavirus information. The memo urged staff to “take into account that viewers depend on us to remain knowledgeable throughout a disaster of this magnitude and we’re offering an necessary public service to our viewers by functioning as a useful resource for all Individuals.” Since that point, Fox News has expanded its in a single day programming, held city halls centered across the results of coronavirus on American life, employed new medical contributors and set daytime anchor Harris Faulkner in a brand new hour geared toward having medical doctors reply viewer questions.

Diamond and Silk have been extra a curiosity than knowledgeable contributors, video activists who managed to domesticate a wider circle in an age when social-media influencing is seen as a viable position. Aside from supporting President Trump, nonetheless, their credentials to debate weighty topics had not been established in conventional style.