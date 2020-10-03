Fox News Stars Will Get Coronavirus Tests Following Trump Disclosure

A few of Fox News Channel’s hottest anchors and hosts are anticipated to get coronavirus assessments after attending this week’s presidential debate, in accordance with two folks acquainted with the matter, the results of the disclosure that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have gone into quarantine following testing constructive.

Sean Hannity, Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are among the many on-air personnel believed to be getting examined, in addition to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. Lachlan Murdoch, government chairman of Fox Company, the community’s mother or father, may even get examined, in accordance with one in all these folks. He was current on the debate as nicely.

A few of these persons are getting examined after interacting with Wallace following his moderation of the talk, these folks mentioned, not as a result of they have been close to President Trump. And John Roberts, a Fox News Washington correspondent, is getting examined after attending press occasions on the White Home. “We’re taking all vital precautions, together with testing, to make sure the security of our anchors, reporters and employees who attended the presidential fee debate in Cleveland or have been within the proximity of the White Home throughout the final week,” one of many folks mentioned.

Trump shocked many early Friday when he disclosed he and the First Girl had examined constructive for coronavirus simply hours after Bloomberg News revealed Hope Hicks, a outstanding Trump aide was uncovered to it. Hicks just lately served in a prime communications function at Fox Company between White Home stints.

Different information operations are additionally following security and well being precautions. NBC News and MSNBC personnel who might have coated the current debate or President Trump’s current unveiling of a brand new Supreme Courtroom nominee on the White Home “are following contact tracing pointers as set forth by the CDC and the NBCUniversal Medical crew and a few staff shall be self-quarantining out of an abundance of warning,” in accordance with an announcement from the NBCUniversal-owned media operations”

Wallace addressed the difficulty immediately on Fox News Friday. “I’m solely going to inform you what my physician is telling me, nevertheless it does increase some questions in regards to the timeline as a result of I’m going to should get a check. I’m in a, in a uniquely weak circle. The three folks on the stage for an prolonged interval have been the president and the vice chairman and me all with out masks,” he mentioned. “And my physician is telling me that I shouldn’t get a check at the moment as a result of it takes 5 days for the virus to load up sufficient. And that I might have a check.”

Fox Corp. and Fox News declined to make executives out there for remark. The testing of the cable outlet’s personnel was beforehand reported by The New York Occasions.