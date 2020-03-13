General News

Fox News to Expand Live Programming for Coronavirus Coverage

March 13, 2020
Fox News Channel stated it could pull repeats off the air throughout in a single day hours to current steady dwell protection of the nationwide response to the unfold of coronavirus, including 4 new hours of dwell content material and devoted hosts beginning Monday, March 16.

Fox News stated it could increase Shannon Bream’s 11 p.m. program, “Fox News @ Evening,” to 1 a.m. after which have Los Angeles-based anchor Hint Gallagher anchor the 1 a.m. to four a.m. hours. On weekends, Fox News will add two totally different two-hour editions of “Fox Report,” anchored by Jon Scott, on Saturday from 6 p.m. to eight p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The announcement marks the primary tangible adjustments made to one of many main cable-news community’s schedules within the wake of a lot consideration being given to the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S.

All three cable-news networks sometimes rerun their primetime schedules within the in a single day hours, although there are events once they preserve dwell programming on the air past 11 p.m.

Beginning on Monday, Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service , will provide a brand new suite of informational content material associated to coronavirus, together with a documentary on the historical past of main viruses known as 5 Plus;’ a speical known as “Pandemics and Epidemics 101”; and “Quarantined,”: billedd as “a sequence of interviews with two victims who element their complete expertise from quarantine to restoration.”


