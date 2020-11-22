‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Cast Removed From Studio Over COVID-19

The casts of Fox Sports activities’ pregame exhibits, “Fox NFL Sunday” and “Fox NFL Kickoff” is not going to seem in Fox’s Los Angeles studios immediately as a result of considerations concerning COVID-19.

As an alternative, Chris Myers will host each exhibits, with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush additionally in-studio. Common “Fox NFL Sunday” solid members Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer will name in to the present remotely. “Fox NFL Kickoff” solid members Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Vick, Dave Wannstedt and Colin Cowherd will even not be within the studio.

Fox Sports activities made the announcement by way of Twitter on Saturday evening, writing: “In accordance with CDC steerage, Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being security tips – and out of an abundance of warning for our staff – Sunday’s ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ and ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ pregame exhibits from our Los Angeles studio is not going to embody their common casts. Filling in as host for each exhibits can be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, whereas members of the ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ solid will seem by way of distant. We look ahead to the return of each casts to their common posts quickly.”

FOX Sports activities assertion on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/BEd838mEkF — FOX Sports activities PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 21, 2020

Earlier within the season, Fox additionally briefly eliminated the solid of its school soccer pregame present “Large Midday Kickoff,” later revealing that solid member City Meyer had examined optimistic for COVID-19.

COVID-19 circumstances proceed to climb throughout California, with nearly all of the counties within the state now underneath a “restricted stay-at-home order.” The curfew is supposed to restrict non-essential work and gatherings between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.