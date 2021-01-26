Fox Picks Up Canadian Legal Drama ‘Diggstown’ From Entertainment One

Fox has picked up Canadian authorized drama “Diggstown” from Entertainment One.

Created by Floyd Kane, and starring Vinessa Antoine (“Common Hospital,” “Being Erica”), the sequence from Canadian public broadcaster CBC follows Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a star company lawyer who reconsiders her priorities and strikes to work in a legal-aid workplace after her aunt commits suicide following the pressures of a malicious prosecution. Amongst a brand new group of ragtag attorneys, Marcie is pushed by one factor: to by no means once more enable harmless lives to be destroyed by the justice system.

Fox has swooped for seasons 1 and a pair of of the drama. The acquisition marks the most recent Canadian pick-up by a U.S. broadcaster — a development that has grown in recognition within the final yr because the COVID-19 disaster has stunted manufacturing Stateside however has had much less of an influence north of the border.

The forged contains Natasha Henstridge (“Species”), C. David Johnson (“Road Legal”), Stacey Farber (“Grace and Frankie”), Brandon Oakes (“Arctic Air”), Shailene Garnett (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Devices”), Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp”), and Dwain Murphy (“Titans”).

“Diggstown” is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Movies, Waterstar Entertainment and DHX Media.

Kane is creator, government producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi (“Jean of the Jones”), Brenda Greenberg (“Being Erica”), Karen Wentzell (“Seed”), Michael Donovan (“Bowling for Columbine”), Mark Gosine (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”) and Todd Berger (“Wynonna Earp”) are government producers.

Kelly Makin (“Saving Hope”) is the pilot director and government producer. “Diggstown” is produced in affiliation with CBC and distributed internationally by eOne.

The deal was brokered by Dan Loewy, government VP of Americas, eOne.