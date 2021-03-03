Fox Sets ‘Housebroken,’ ‘Duncanville’ Season 2 Premieres (TV Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Fox publicizes the premiere dates of “Housebroken” and “Duncanville,” and FX launched a trailer for its upcoming documentary “Hysterical.”

DATES

Fox introduced Season 2 of animated comedy “Duncanville” will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Could 23 at 8 p.m., and its new animated comedy “Housebroken” will premiere on Could 31 at 9 p.m. “Duncanville’s” return will function an unofficial “Parks and Recreation” reunion when Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman make visitor voice appearances alongside collection regulars Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones. “Duncanville” facilities on 15-year-old Duncan Harris (Poehler) who survives the trivial nature of teenage-hood via his wild creativeness. Its forged additionally options Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Wiz Khalifa, Pleasure Omanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry. “Housebroken,” in the meantime, follows a gaggle of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work via their points inside and outdoors their remedy group. The forged contains Tony Hale, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Clea DuVall, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee and Maria Bamford. See a primary take a look at “Housebroken” above.

FIRST LOOKS

Jonathan Bennett will return to “Station 19” on the April 1 episode, “No One is Alone.” He’ll reprise his function the bubbly and loving Michael, Travis Montgomery’s (Jay Hayden) late husband who died tragically whereas within the line of responsibility as a firefighter earlier than Travis joined the station. Check out some unique first-look pictures under.

(*2*)

Fox launched a primary take a look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and the return of Alan Cumming in “Prodigal Son.” The collection follows genius felony psychologist Malcolm Shiny (Tom Payne), the son of incarcerated serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen). Cumming will reprise his guest-starring function as Simon Hoxley, a haughty felony profiler. Zeta-Jones will play psychiatric hospital head Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who could get dangerously near Whitly. Watch the trailer under.

FX launched the trailer for “Hysterical,” which can air on April 2 at 9 p.m. The Andrea Nevins-directed documentary, which can premiere at SXSW Movie Competition, serves as a backstage go to the lives of stand-up comedy’s groundbreaking girls. It explores the the hard-fought journey to grow to be voices of their technology and options Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger. The primary look provides a glimpse of Bachman’s viral 2019 set at Downtime Bar NYC, wherein she referred to as out attendee Harvey Weinstein. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Joe Ortiz joined Freeform as its senior vp for content material advertising and marketing. He’ll work intently with Freeform president Tara Duncan to execute the artistic advertising and marketing imaginative and prescient throughout linear and digital platforms. An 18-year veteran of MTV, Duncan led campaigns for the community’s most iconic franchises, together with “Teen Mother,” “The Actual World” and “Jersey Shore.” He most not too long ago led advertising and marketing for social media-focused information group NowThis, the place he oversaw model technique, visible design, content material positioning and strategic media partnerships.

PODCASTS

Glickmania Media partnered with iHeartMedia for a two-year podcast co-production deal to develop a slate of music-driven unique podcasts, with the intention to launch two new podcasts per yr. The collaboration will start with the summer time launch of “Unsung.” Future podcasts embody “Diane’s Inferno,” a horror musical starring Maya Hawke and Yungblud and written and directed by Lisa Duva, disco-era homicide thriller “Misplaced You on the Dance Ground” and drama “Ballad of an Outlaw.”

STREAMING

Vudu launched its streaming service on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, making titles like “Minari,” “Soul” and “The SpongeBob SquarePants Film: Sponge on the Run” accessible to hundreds of thousands of Xfinity prospects this month. As Fandango’s streaming service, Vudu provides over 150,000 titles to lease or purchase.

LATE NIGHT

Charles Barkley, Mads Mikkelsen and Davido will seem tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” could have on Nick Jonas and Rita Ora, and the lineup for “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will embody Regina King, Kathryn Hahn and novelist Chang-Rae Lee.