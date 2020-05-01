Fox Sets Unscripted Series ‘Celeb Watch Social gathering’ – Variety

Fox introduced Thursday that it has greenlit a brand new unscripted sequence titled “Celeb Watch Social gathering.”

Debuting Could 7 at eight p.m. ET/PT, the hour-long present will function celebrities and their households filming themselves in their very own properties and reacting to the week’s most attention-grabbing tv reveals and occasions. Visitors within the premiere episode will embody Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Grasp P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

“’Celeb Watch Social gathering’ is a fantastically modern, intelligent and culturally related format that brings households collectively to have a good time all the perfect movies, leisure reveals and information on tv on any given week,” stated Rob Wade, president of Different Leisure and Specials for Fox Leisure. “We’ve received some unbelievable personalities inviting us into their properties and onto their couches for an hour of pure enjoyable with them, their households and the viewers at residence.”

The present is predicated on the U.Okay. format “Gogglebox” from Studio Lambert. Greater than 35 nations have produced reveals primarily based on the format up to now.

“We’re delighted so many well-known individuals love the thought of this present and wish to be a part of it,” stated Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert. “It’s a present which asserts the indispensable position of TV within the material of individuals’s lives and the way in which it’s on the coronary heart of the nation’s weekly dialog, particularly in these uncommon instances.”

“Celeb Watch Social gathering” is produced by Studio Lambert. Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton, Tania Alexander, Tim Harcourt and Lambert function government producers.