Fox Strikes Ad-Tech Deal With Comcast’s FreeWheel

Fox Company is shifting to supply the promoting of the long run.

The corporate mentioned it struck a partnership with FreeWheel, a Comcast unit that makes a speciality of digital promoting placement and measurement, to supply addressable promoting on content material that’s considered inside Comcast properties, akin to its Xfinity cable service or its Xfinity Flex or Cox Contour units.

The FreeWheel expertise will let advertisers goal to succeed in particular audiences in video-on-demand content material, amongst different issues. The Commerce Desk is the primary firm to participate, and can let advertisers execute addressable assured campaigns on Fox VOD stock. Fox and FreeWheel count on to unveil extra companions in months to return.

“Advertisers proceed to acknowledge that tv stays one of the best platform for reaching a mass viewers in a premium surroundings and to drive better model consciousness,” mentioned Dan Callahan, SVP of Information Technique and Gross sales Innovation for FOX. “As viewers viewing patterns improve throughout extra platforms, Fox continues to deal with increasing our addressable capabilities and providing promoting companions a number of options for his or her media plans,” mentioned Dan Callahan, senior vp of knowledge technique and gross sales innovation for Fox, in a ready assertion. “Our partnership with FreeWheel allows us to ship focused promoting to Comcast households who’re watching FOX’s in style collection on their VOD platform.”

Fox earlier this month unveiled a partnership with Operative Media that can assist Fox supervise all the promoting stock throughout its portfolio, a brand new signal of how media corporations are evolving to trace business buys throughout a wider array of various media varieties. The pact will assist Fox will handle promoting gross sales throughout linear, digital, and superior audiences in a unified method