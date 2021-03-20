General News

Fox11 Crew Among the Injured in Crash at Hollywood and Highland

March 20, 2021
An SUV crashed right into a storefront on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday afternoon, critically injuring at least 4 individuals, together with two members of a Fox11 information crew.

Photos from the scene confirmed a white SUV that had crashed into Highland Market, which is throughout from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The crash was reported round 3:15 p.m.

5 individuals have been taken to a close-by hospital, 4 of whom have been in serious-to-critical situation, in response to the Los Angeles Fireplace Division. Fox11 reported {that a} photographer and a reporter from the station have been amongst the injured who have been transported.

The injured reporter was Hal Eisner, a longtime veteran of the station, in response to a supply aware of the incident. Invoice Melugin, one other reporter at the station, confirmed that Eisner was harm and stated that the injured photographer was Joab Perez. He stated that the accidents to each weren’t life-threatening.

Eisner is a member of the nationwide board of SAG-AFTRA.

In keeping with the station, the crew was protecting a narrative at the El Capitan Theatre, which reopened Friday after the county relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

The motive force of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving underneath the affect, in response to the Los Angeles Police Division. Circumstances of the crash have been nonetheless unclear, in response to the hearth division.

Hollywood Boulevard was closed as the paramedics responded to the scene.

