Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party Was Worth Watching For Ozzy Osbourne Alone

Warning! The next comprises spoilers for Celebrity Watch Party season premiere. Learn at your individual danger!
With manufacturing on a number of scripted exhibits nonetheless shut down, Hollywood has gotten inventive and developed new methods to proceed making new content material whereas persons are confined of their houses. One of many newest initiatives, Celebrity Watch Party, has arrived on Fox and it is primarily watching celebrities watch standard tv exhibits. That will sound silly to some, however the first episode was truly significantly better than you’d suppose, and that is largely due to Ozzy Osbourne.
The legendary rocker confirmed he was tv gold alongside along with his kooky household within the actuality collection The Osbournes, and it seems he nonetheless has what it takes to make the magic occur in 2020. Ozzy sat alongside his spouse Sharon and daughter Kelly, and proceeded to be brutally sincere about no matter Celebrity Watch Party needed to present him. Issues kicked off with The Masked Singer, the place he was lower than impressed with the reveal.
Principally as a result of he had no thought who Jackie Evancho was, regardless of her showing on America’s Received Expertise when Ozzy’s spouse Sharon was a decide! Followers revered the honesty, and have been glad they weren’t alone in not figuring out who The Masked Singer contestant was.
Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t even capable of faux curiosity for the digital camera at some factors. He dozed off throughout Rupaul’s Drag Race, and when questioned by Sharon concerning the performances of contests, he wasn’t afraid to maintain it actual.
I do not suppose I can specific sufficient how humorous I feel it’s that Ozzy Osbourne selected to actively not watch a tv present when he was actually on a tv present to try this. In fact, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have been there to select up the slack when he did not, and have been positive to maintain up the chatter throughout his silence or weird antics along with his ventriloquist puppet that popped out and in all through the episode.
About the one present that Ozzy Osbourne reacted to strongly the entire night was Dr. Pimple Popper, and for a man who used to chew the heads off bats, he is fairly squeamish. Ozzy was uncomfortable throughout the entire sequence, and even took to social media after the episode simply to make it abundantly clear he needs nothing to do with that present going ahead.
Hopefully Ozzy Osbourne is round for extra episodes of Celebrity Watch Party, but when he is not, there are different celebrities that gave some stable commentary as properly. It was fairly humorous to listen to Rob Lowe‘s sons roast him for being previous, and Raven-Symone was throwing shade left and proper. They have been behind Ozzy, although, who made me legit want The Osbournes have been getting a reboot.
Celebrity Watch Party airs on Fox Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Persist with CinemaBlend for extra on the newest occurring in tv and flicks in 2020 and past.
