Frace Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi supported Austria on terror attack, said – India is with you

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the firing in Vienna on Tuesday. He said that “India stands with Austria in this time of sorrow”. The Prime Minister said in a tweet, “The brutal terrorist attacks in Vienna are deeply hurt. India stands with Austria in this time of grief. My condolences to the victims and their families. ” Let me tell you that this is not the first time India has kept its stand clear with France. Earlier, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a press release on the disputed remarks against French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that India denies indecent remarks against Macron and does not support such rhetoric. Also Read – PM Modi’s appeal to the people of Bihar – Make the celebration of democracy successful by voting in large numbers

Let us know that 3 people, including a gunman, were killed and 14 injured in a shootout in the Austrian capital on Monday evening. The incident occurred hours before the implementation of a nationwide lockdown scheduled to prevent the spread of coronaviruses. In retaliation, France has given a strong answer to the Al Qaeda terrorists. France has launched airstrikes on the whereabouts of terrorists in Mali, in which France has revealed the killing of many terrorists. France attacked the attack through Mirage fighter jets and drones. Also Read – Viral Video: 4-year-old girl singing Vande Mataram goes viral, PM Modi too after AR Rahman

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Also Read – PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai, will meet mother Heera Ba – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Colonel Frederick Barbary, spokesman for the French army, said, “Four terrorists have been captured.” A suicide jacket has also been recovered. He told that this organization was preparing to attack the military base in the area. The French government has said that more than 50 militants associated with al-Qaeda have been killed in a military operation in central Mali. France started an anti-jihadist campaign in the region last week. French Defense Minister Florence Parley said, “I would like to tell about an operation which is very important and which was carried out on 30 October. More than 50 terrorists have been killed under it and large quantities of weapons and explosives have been recovered. ”