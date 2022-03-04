“Fragile and timid”: Zague exploded against the players of America

Zague also criticized the soccer level of the squad that Santiago Solari managed (Photo: Twitter/@ResacaAmerica)

The crisis at Club América has provoked both the fans and the players who became historical references. The departure of Santiago Solari from the bench was, for many experts, a necessary measure for the Coapa team to achieve football improvement. However, other characters like Louis Robert Alves condemned the role of players on the pitch and the board.

Hours after it was confirmed Ferdinand Ortiz as the interim technical director of the Eagles, zag made known his position on the evil that afflicts the institution where he shone. Through her verified Twitter account she published a text that she classified as “Feel me”in which he strongly condemned the attitude that the players have shown on the pitch.

“Let us not forget that responsibilities are shared. The directors, coaching staff and the main actors are the footballers. In this America there are many who, apparently, they don’t have self love and much less commitment to the institution. You can win, lose or draw, but there are ways and never a player who wears the America shirt can be so fragile, timorous and do not say indifferent as we have seen in this tournament, “he published.

With his words, the top scorer in the history of the Águilas del América criticized the functioning of the institution at all its levels. For their part, the users who joined the discussion in their publication gave him the reason for having become one of the team’s top idols.

With the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, the Club América broke with a streak of stability in the technical direction which he consolidated since 2016. In that year, after a bad start that was accentuated with the defeat by a landslide in the National Classic, Ignacio Ambriz was separated from his position. His place was taken by Ricardo La Volpe, who reached the final against Tigres. Since then, no coach was fired mid-season.

Six years later and a league title later, the Eagles once again presented a crisis. Santiago Solari, who became one of the coaches with the highest points harvest in 2021, was a spokesman for the sports decline. After remaining in the quarterfinals on two consecutive occasions, during the first half of the current year the team signed its worst tournament start in the history of short campaigns.

Until day 6 of the current tournament, the Solari Eagles added four units out of a possible 24. With the figure they surpassed the statistic imposed in the Opening 2003 by Leo Beenhakker, who harvested five units in the first six games. After that, Solari consolidated a couple of draws against Pumas and Querétaro with which he rescued a couple more, although it was not enough.

In the midst of the team’s malfunction, the board opted for dismiss the Argentine helmsman after 13 months of work. The decision, according to Zague, “was to be expected for a football so poor and petty. Yes, the rope always breaks on the fragile side”. Despite this, the Coapa team has not reported its intention to make another change in the organization chart. And it is that Santiago Baths It has also been in the eye of the hurricane.

Christian Martinoli He was direct and, moments after learning of Solari’s departure, he published “Well, now only Baths are missing”. However, far from announcing any movement in sports management, in Coapa the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz to the bench while the ideal candidate arrives to return to the top of the table and compete for the league title.

