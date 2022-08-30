France accused Russia of using gas supplies as a “weapon of war”

Warning signs in front of the gas compression station, a part of the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline linking Russia to Western Europe and owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

This Tuesday France accused Moscow of using energy supplies as a “weapon of war”given that the Russian gas giant, Gazprom cut deliveries to one of its main utilities and prepared to halt flows along major gas pipelines to Germany from Wednesday.. European governments are trying to find an answer to rising energy costs for businesses and households and to find alternatives to the Russian supply to store for the winter.

The West fears that Moscow is raising gasoline prices to try to weaken its resolve to oppose its invasion of Ukraine., a tactic Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelenskiy on Monday called economic terrorism. Anyway, Moscow denies that this is what is happening. The main conduit for Russian gas to Europe is the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has become a flashpoint in the economic war between Moscow and Brussels. Europe is already aware that supplies will be reduced when Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream 1 from Wednesday to Friday for maintenance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that technological problems caused by Western sanctions are the only thing standing in the way of gas supplies via Nord Stream 1. But France’s Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday: “Very clearly, Russia is using gas as a weapon of war and we must prepare for the worst case scenario of a complete disruption of supplies.”. He was speaking to France Inter radio after French utility company Engie said he would receive less gas from Gazprom from Tuesday due to an unspecified contract dispute.

Russia has been pumping gas through Nord Stream 1 at only 20% capacity and there are fears this week’s outage could extend.. “There are guarantees that, apart from technological problems caused by sanctions, nothing will hamper supplies,” the Kremlin’s Peskov said when asked if there are guarantees that Gazprom will restart gas flows through Nord Stream 1.

As a result of this problem European ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 9 to discuss the crisis. Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy, is ready to discuss a price cap scheme on gas supplies at the European level, a source in Italy said, citing a text message sent by Germany’s economy minister to their colleagues from all over Europe.

FILE PHOTO. Illustration image of a model of the gas pipeline in front of the EU and Russian flag colors. March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been pushing for a maximum price and has also called for measures to decouple the cost of electricity from the price of gas. Such a move would allow European households to reap the benefits of electricity produced from cheaper sources such as renewables.

It’s interesting how there was a respite on Tuesday, at the time when Dutch wholesale gas benchmark prices fell as Europe almost reached its target of 80% full gas reserves, the idea of ​​a price cap circulated and traders made profits after record prices last week. The first-month gas contract was down 3% at €259 on Tuesday morning, above record highs hit last week, and trading at levels five times higher than a year ago.

“Any action that caps power prices will limit the profitability of flaring gas for power generation, potentially resulting in lower gas demand,” ING analysts said.

The mounting cost of the crisis was illustrated when Austriaa member of the EU, said that it was preparing to inject billions of euros into the electricity company that supplies much of the capital, Vienna, after a rise in prices in the energy markets would leave it unable to pay the necessary guarantees to cover market transactions.

KEEP READING

Zelensky blames Russia as Europe braces for gas crisis

Ukraine uses replicas of US advanced rocket systems as decoys for Russian missiles