France and Wales with confirmed teams

Wales and France define who will be the Six Nations champion (Photo: Reuters)

In a great match, France receives Wales on Saturday from 5pm live on ESPN Extra and ESPN Play, with the Six Nations title at stake, since the Dragon depends on himself to be champion.

For the match to be played in Paris, the local team will play the same starting XV that fell to England 27-24 last week. Where there will be news is in the substitute bench, since Galthie summoned the pillar Uini Atonio, the second line Swan Rebbadj and the center Arthur Vincent, replacing Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Cazeaux and Cameron Woki respectively.

For their part, Wales makes only one change after beating Italy and dreams of lifting the trophy. Adam Beard, who started the first three games for Wales, returns to the team alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

“We are all looking forward to Saturday and the end of the Six Nations,” said head coach Pivac. “We have won four of four to date, but we know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French team, but we are looking forward to it. We know we need to improve on our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance that we know we are capable of. ”

Francia: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 6 Dylan Cretin, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Romain Taofifenua, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Cambios: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Swan Rebbadj, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Romain Ntamack, 23 Arthur Vincent

Gales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Jonathan Davies, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Josh Navidi, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c ), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones

Suplentes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Uilisi Halaholo

Location: Stade de France, Paris

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)

Source: ESPN