France asked for the exclusion of Russia from the World Cup in Qatar

The striking fact is that France won its last world title in Russia (Photo: Reuters)

Since Vladimir Putin led the Russian troops to invade Ukraine, the world of sports has not been oblivious to the war and different events have taken place that confirm the impact generated by the situation in Europe. And in the last few hours French football federation issued a statement stating in favor of the exclusion of Russia from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The French entity, current world champion, manifested itself through an official document in which it encourages “the exclusion of Russia from the World Cup in Qatar 2022″ due to the war.

“The world of sport, football in particular, cannot remain neutral. I would not oppose an exclusion of Russia”, argued the president of the FFF, Noel Le Graetbefore the local press.

For its part, Czech Republic will refuse to play against Russia if the two teams had to compete for a place in the world championship in the playoffs at the end of March, as a measure of protest against the invasion of Ukraine, following in the footsteps of Poland and Sweden.

“The Czech national team will in no case play a possible match against Russia in the play-off for the World Cup”, the Czech Federation wrote in its statement. It should be remembered that Polandwhich was to play against the Russians in Moscow the March 24th on semifinals of his playoff, and Swedenwhich could have been measured at Russia the 29 of that month if he exceeded his semifinal ante la Czech RepublicThey announced a similar decision on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the International Football Federation (FIFA) has not yet reacted to the announcements of the Poles and the Swedes. Both UEFA and FIFA announced that by regulation there are no reasons to exclude federations and/or teams due to “war conflict” and they ensured that the playoff matches to be played by Russia or Ukraine will be played on a neutral stage.

In addition, the mother house of football has not taken action against Russia and was limited to showing on Thursday “concerned“in a situation”tragic and disturbing”, according to its president, Gianni Infantino.

The pressure is intensifying in the world soccer body, while other sports federations, clubs or event organizers did adopt measures after the Russian attack on Ukraine. Among the most important measures announced in recent days is the one taken by the UEFA regarding the venue for this year’s Champions League final, which was to be played in St. Petersburg and that will finally take place May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Another example was installed in volleyball, given that the French team, reigning olympic championwill not participate in the next World Cup if the competition remains in Russia. “The safety of our fellow citizens is our priority and we will do everything possible to guarantee it during national or international competitions. In the current context and situation, France will not participate in the World Championship if its organization is maintained in Russia”, declared in a statement the president of the FFV, Eric Tanguy.

Polandcountry bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, has already demanded that the host be removed from the organization of the event, which should begin on August 26. “without me thank you”, he wrote in Twitter the french star Earvin Ngapeth shortly before the announcement of their federation.

On Sunday, on the fourth day of the Russian offensive launched against its neighboring country by the Russian president Vladimir Putinthe battle for control of Kiev continued in a context marked by a new accentuation of Western pressures against Moscow through the exclusion of Russian banks from the interbank platform Swift and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

