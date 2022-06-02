France “bans” tech jargon from English games and this is your alternative to streamer to preserve the purity of the language

The authorities of the Gallic republic seek to preserve the purity of their language in the face of new foreign words.

Although many of us are reluctant to use terms such as ‘matchmaking’, ‘cloud gaming’, ‘free-to-play’, ‘pay-to-win’ and a long etcetera, these words intended to define different characteristics of the video game world are have entered the way of speaking of many fans of the industry, both in Spain and in France, where the local authorities seek to put a stop to this abuse of foreign words.

With the object of preserve the purity of the language, state officials will have to use French alternatives to terms like ‘eSports’ and ‘streaming’. For the Ministry of Culture, the video game sector is full of anglicisms that can act as a wall of understanding for non-players. Reason for which they have published a mandatory document for public workers.

Is a streamer necessarily a video game player?The report prepared by the experts of ‘The Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language’ It has been carried out after an investigation on video game websites and magazines to see if there were already terms in French, with the idea of ​​allowing the population a more fluid communication when talking about games and their close context, however the public soon has found a questionable translation.

While terms like ‘pro-gamer’ have soon found a home in ‘joueur professionnel’ (professional gamer), others like ‘streamer’ they have been translated as ‘joueur-animateur’ or ‘joueur en direct’ and their feminine equivalents. The debate has not taken long to reach specialized portals in neighboring France. “Is a streamer necessarily a video game player?”we read in Numerama, and anyone who is a regular consumer of platforms like Twitch will be able to tell you no.

In any case, the measure makes us wonder once again if we abuse English terms also in Spain, especially when in cases such as ‘early access’, from the Steam store itself we are shared with the alternative of referring to this state of play as ‘early access’. Leave your opinion in the comments.