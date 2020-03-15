France Closes All Theaters, Restaurants and Stores to Stop Coronavirus Spread

After limiting gatherings to 100 folks and closing down colleges, daycares and universities, the French authorities has now determined to shut down all shops, eating places, and film theaters so as to comprise the unfold of the coronavirus.

The brand new restrictions, introduced by the prime minister Édouard Philippe on Saturday, will take impact at midnight for an indefinite period of time. Stores of first requirements, similar to pharmacies, grocery shops, gasoline stations, banks and newspaper stands, will stay open.

Jocelyn Bouyssy, the president of CGR Cinemas, France’s second greatest multiplex chains, stated the federal government’s new measures got here as a shock. “We didn’t count on all of it, we have been advised yesterday that we might be allowed to keep open with a cap of 100 admissions per auditorium,” stated Bouyssy.

He stated, nevertheless, that the brand new restrictions will hopefully enable France to decelerate the outbreak sooner. “For large chains like CGR it’s although however we are going to survive, however for smaller exhibitors it will likely be very tough,” he stated.

Philippe stated on Saturday that the drastic new measures have been determined after having consultations with medical doctors who’re specialised in treating coronavirus and different epidemics. The prime minister additionally stated that the variety of coronavirus circumstances has elevated dramatically within the nation as a result of earlier restrictions weren’t taken critically sufficient by French folks. France has 4,500 circumstances of Coronavirus and 91 deaths as of Saturday.

The variety of circumstances has doubled within the final 72 hours and half of the 300 sufferers in crucial situation are below 60, in accordance to Jerome Salomon, the final director of well being. France is essentially the most impacted nation in Europe, together with Italy, Germany and Spain.

Earlier this week, Macron known as coronavirus the “greatest well being disaster that France has identified in a century.” He known as for the shutdown of colleges, universities and schools throughout the nation beginning on March 16 for an undetermined period of time.

Macron additionally requested that people restrict touring to and from work as a lot as potential. These over 70 have been additionally suggested to keep house.

A number of high-profile occasions have already been scrapped in France, together with the worldwide TV showcase MipTV and Collection Mania, the TV drama competition in Lille.

Nonetheless, the Cannes Movie Competition has not been axed. Organizers advised Selection earlier — earlier than Philippe unveiled new restrictions — {that a} resolution on whether or not to preserve or cancel the fest will probably be taken across the center of April. The official choice is due to be introduced on April 16.