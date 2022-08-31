France has found 20,000 undeclared pools with a Google AI and is going for more. Their owners will have to pay taxes

The French government has found allies in Google, Capgemini and its Artificial Intelligence to collect taxes that citizens are avoiding. Specifically, French tax officials have carried out a project with Google AI in 9 French regions to discover undeclared swimming pools and have managed to collect 10 million euros in taxes after discovering 20,000 swimming pools. So that they have decided to do the same throughout the country.

It is believed that there are about 3.2 million private pools in France. The system, developed by Google and Capgemini, can identify swimming pools in aerial images and check them against databases of the property registry.

The project to detect undeclared swimming pools began last October, with the collaboration of the computer company Capgemini and Google to analyze publicly accessible aerial photos taken by the French National Institute of Geographic and Forest Information. A computer program was developed to identify the pools, and this information was cross-referenced with national property and tax records.

Modifications to real estate must be declared to the Tax Agency within 90 days of their completion. Also if you add a pool to your garden. A typical pool of 30 square meters would incur a tax about 200 euros more per year.

The plans of ‘le fisc’ contemplate errors





The Tax Agency (or le fisc, as this body is known) says that it is studying the possibility of use the system to detect annexes, extensions, pergolas and verandas that have not been declared.

However, the Treasury technical team has ensured that there still certain mistakes that artificial intelligence can make. It seems that it is not yet able to establish if a rectangular shape in an aerial image is an extension or a tent, a terrace or a tarp placed on the ground.

In April it was claimed that the Google-Capgemini software had a 30% margin of error. For example, has come to confuse solar panels with swimming poolsand does not detect property extensions hidden under trees.

Cover image | Via Photo by Mohit Kumar on Unsplash