France President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19

France president Emmanuel Macron has examined constructive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace introduced on Thursday.

The Elysee assertion mentioned that the president took a check “as quickly as the primary signs appeared,” however didn’t elaborate on his signs.

The president will self-isolate for seven days. “He’ll proceed to work and care for his actions at a distance,” the assertion added.

France has recorded greater than 2.4 million instances of coronavirus with some 59,000 deaths. The French public might begin receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the top of December if the European Union apprives it subsequent week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex mentioned on Wednesday.

France has pre-ordered 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, Castex added. Macron not too long ago mentioned in interview with the digital-native French media outlet Brut that he consider obligatory vaccination could be counter-productive. “We don’t face off defiance with an obligation,” mentioned Macron about his skepticism in direction of obligatory vaccination practices. “We don’t know every part about this vaccine like we don’t know every part about this virus,” mentioned the French president.

In the meantime, the nation’s chief scientific advisor has referred to as for warning. Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, president of le Conseil Scientifique, instructed the Le Parisien newspaper that it might take a number of months for the vaccine to have a constructive influence.

“We should proceed to be extraordinarily cautious for three to 6 months nonetheless,” Delfraissy mentioned. “Science is shifting forwards – silently – however it’s shifting forwards.”

The nation has been on partial lockdown since Oct. 30 with theaters, eating places, bars and live performance halls closed. The reopening of theaters and live performance halls had been set for Dec. 15 however the French authorities simply introduced that it couldn’t occurred earlier than Jan. 7, sparking uproar inside the nation’s tradition sector. French movie and exhibitors guilds have appealed the federal government’s determination to reopen on the finish of the month. Eating places and bars are anticipated to reopen on Jan. 20 or later.