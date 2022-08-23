France projects “military-guarded re-education places” for young people who commit crimes

The French police could have different weapons when carrying out a procedure with minors (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Fulfill a campaign promise. This is how the government of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, presents it to advance on the proposal that is now being debated among the French: places guarded by the military, which are places of reeducation, recovery for some of the children, adolescents and young people who commit crimes.

The interior minister, Gerald Darmaninwas in charge of advancing the initiative that the head of state will analyze to open “rehabilitation and recovery centers”. To some, an old idea from the former Republican president, Nicolas Sarkozyformer mentor of a model where the security policy and the fight against illegal immigration are toughened.

From Mayotte, after violent disturbances in this French department, Darmanin promised to toughen the fight against crime. In the poorest department of France, 48% of the population is foreign and tensions are great and permanent.

The head of the interior portfolio also intends to defend the government’s action, highlighting the deportation figures of immigrants who commit crimes. “In proportion to its population, it is the territory of the Republic where we have made the most efforts,” he explained to the French Sunday newspaper

The official detailed the results: 23,000 deportations to the border in 2021, an increase of 78% compared to 2020, although Covid had weighed heavily during that year. However, in 2019, the prefect of Mayotte indicated that he had carried out 27,421 evictions. Therefore, these fell by 16% in 2021 compared to 2019.

To respond to insecurity, and to Sectors Linking Crimes to Illegal Immigration the official recalled that the initiative was part of Emmanuel Macron’s electoral promise, while he lamented, “it had not been discussed much.”

“Places guarded by the military, which are places of reeducation, of recovery for some of the children, very young adolescents, who have no parents, or very few,” Darmanin justified. “We must fulfill this promise of the President of the Republic,” he supported.

Two days before the first Council of Ministers, after the return of the summer recess, scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, In recent days, the Minister of the Interior has multiplied the martial declarations and announcements of toughening policies on public security and the fight against irregular immigration.

To argue for this corrective impulse, Darmanin postulated that “The policemen and gendarmes that I decorated today evoked minors of 12, 11, 10 years old who had machetes, axes and attacked policemen and gendarmes”.

“Today the magistrates, and this is quite normal, release them, since children are not they are put in jail, which is the school of vice when one is that age, but you still have to give them a place of punishment and education, I was going to say reeducation”, he continued in a meeting with journalists.

Emmanuel Macron, as a candidate, had raised “the possibility of supervision by the military for minor offenders” . Even during the debates with her far-right rival Marine Le Pen, she raised and discussed with her adversary what to do with “minor offenders”.

The re-elected promised “either detention in a military environment or general work under control. “Justice must be given the means to act,” he argued.

Adding initiatives that generate rejection among French political sectors, particularly the left; that he has raised his anger, the minister also asked the director general of the National Police “to study the possibility of using intermediate weapons”, like the ones used during the Mayotte riots, during minor brawls.

Regarding the use of weapons, Darmanin explained that when minors, even extremely violent ones, are detained, “there is no possibility of firing live ammunition, as you would when attacked by adults.”

Quickly, several left-wing politicians denounced these comments, one of them, the deputy Bastien Lachaudof the movement France Insubordinatebelieved that “Darmanin and his teacher Macron continue their headlong rush into far-right demagoguery.”

“All that stinks of Petainism, colonialism and xenophobia. Darmanin and Macron are bringing together the extreme right”finally criticizes the LFI deputy for Altos del Sena, Aurelien Saintoul.

Shortly before, Darmanin, in charge of advancing the offensive on the issue of immigration that the French government will face, He had also suggested tightening access to French nationality for children born in overseas territories, subject to strong migratory pressure.

The executive analyzes “suspend the law of the land, as it exists in Mayotte”. Since 2018, a child born to foreign parents on the island can only acquire French nationality if one of her parents has resided in the territory regularly and continuously for more than three months before her birth. “This period should be changed to one year,” Darmanin slipped. Policies that have already been debated in the National Assembly and, at the time, also had resistance in the government’s own ranks.

